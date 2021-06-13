Another memorable day from my 20 years at LNP | LancasterOnline.
At the end of last summer, I saw a bald eagle flying in the sky and pointed it out to the group I was with. The older people were interested and watched it. The younger people seemed to be less interested. Then I realized, they have grown up seeing bald eagles in the wild. I was in my late 30s when I saw the first bald eagle in Lancaster County.
In April 2001, a pair of bald eagles started to build a nest on a farm in Paradise Township. The Pennsylvania Game Commission had posted the farm as a propagation area and you could not get close to take photos. The birds were creatures of habit: They would fly to the nest just after dawn, work on the nest until about 10:30, then fly north a little to catch fish from Pequea Creek. I got permission from the game commission to photograph the birds, so one morning I hiked in while it was dark, set up a blind, and mounted two cameras on tripods and waited.
Just as it was getting light, I saw movement to the south. I looked out of the blind and coming toward me, gliding about 15 feet off the ground, was the first bald eagle. It passed maybe 10 yards away from me, continued for about 40 yards, started flapping its wings, banked toward the left, started climbing and landed in the tree where the pair had started making a nest. It is a memory etched into my brain — I can see it as clearly as if it had happened yesterday.
At this time of the morning, it was too dark to take any photographs, so it was a joy just to watch. I stayed there for a few hours and was able to observe and photograph the pair building their nest with corn stalks, tree branches and even eating some carrion, which they may have stored at the base of the tree.
THE METHOD: Canon T-90 with a FD 400 F 2.8 lens with a 1.4 converter. The rest is unknown as it was shot on film.
Through the Viewfinder is a weekly feature by LNP | LancasterOnline photographers exploring the art of black-and-white and color photography.