I found this week’s viewfinder at Almigo’s, in the 2300 block of Columbia Avenue. For you Mexican food fans, Almigo’s is at the site of the former Carlos and Charlies, in Rohrerstown.
Lighting was fairly easy for this image; I took advantage of the natural light streaming in the front windows. Many times I bounce-fill light from one or more of my Nikon speedlights, but as the light came through the glass, there was no need for additional light, and I liked the mood that was created.
Happy New Year!
THE METHOD: This image was shot with a Nikon D4S body at 70 mm with my 24-70 mm lens. 1/80th of a second was the shutter speed and f-8 was the aperture used. An ISO of 1600 was employed for this scene.
Shot as a color jpeg, I processed this image using Nik Collection software from Google. Silver Efex Pro 2 is the conversion software used to create black and white images from a color jpeg. There are many presets you can select from and I opted for a filter called Full Contrast and Structure. I then cropped the image in Photoshop and my project was completed.
Through the Viewfinder is a weekly feature by LNP | LancasterOnline photographers exploring the art of black-and-white and color photography.