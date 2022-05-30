When I arrived at the Make-A-Wish Mother’s Day Truck Convoy kickoff, the first thing I did was go straight to the No. 1 fundraiser/driver and his or her truck. As I walked through the maze of trucks, I spotted a dog looking out of the window of a truck.
The perspective got me interested, and I decided to take a picture of the dog named Shredder, who is owned by Candace Marley.
I noticed that every year I work the truck convoy, I always come out with an interesting photo. The convoy brought out people from different walks of life to watch from the roadside or hang around at the kickoff.
Also, hundreds of trucks gathered for the special day, which gave everyone a chance to see the beauty of those machines.
I hope Shredder had a blast riding along in the truck.
THE METHOD: Nikon D5 with a Nikkor 17-35 mm f-2.8 lens; shot at 17 mm, f-11 at 1/500 of a second. Processed in Adobe Photoshop.
Through the Viewfinder is a weekly feature by LNP | LancasterOnline photographers exploring the art of black-and-white and color photography.