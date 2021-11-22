My family and I had a quick trip to Alabama and Florida at the end of October. During our travels, we were able to visit a place called Fudpucker’s Gator World in Destin, Florida.
After having lunch at Fudpucker’s, we walked through the Gator Beach portion. With over 1.5 million alligators in Florida, it’s great to have a place like this where you can see them up close without being at risk. They purchase their gators from alligator farms, where they are raised for their leather. They advertise that they range in size from 2 feet to 6 feet in length, but I can assure you, we saw many sizable critters.
We were amused how they congregated in the last rays of sunshine of the day and took naps. As they lounged about, there were always gators moving around, and they looked as if they enjoyed climbing to the top of the pile to steal the sunshine. We were surprised that none of the prehistoric creatures snapped at any of their cohorts as they stole the top spot in the sun.
The Method: The photo was created with a Nikon D6 body and an 80-400mm lens set to a focal length of 270mm. An ISO of 1600 was employed at f-5.6, and 1/640 of a second was the shutter speed selected for this image. I opened the photo in Photoshop, and cropped the image, but most of the work was done in Nik Collection’s Silver Efex Pro 2. I selected a software preset called Intensifier, and from there, I adjusted the brightness and contrast for this image.
