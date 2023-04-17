Comet Hyakutake streaks through the sky over Lancaster County early Monday, March 25, 1996. My first and last foray into astrophotography.
Luckily, I was able to connect with local professional astrophotographer John Yecker, who allowed me to use his homemade observatory down in Buck. I remember it being a bit chilly at 1 a.m. when I made this image with a 10-minute exposure on a star tracker tripod down in the southern part of Lancaster County to avoid as much ambient light as possible. The tail of dust, ice and gases is estimated to be around 62,000 miles long. The comet traveled at 198,000 mph as it rounded the sun in an orbit that should bring it back this way in 10,000 to 20,000 years.
