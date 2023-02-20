I was driving down a back country road, when I spotted two lines of boots on the porch of a one-room schoolhouse. With temperatures in the high 30s, I could only imagine putting the boots on might be a little chilling. Thirty minutes later as I returned past the school, the Amish children were running around the playground, and there were no boots on the porch. I bet they warmed them up fairly quickly.
THE METHOD: Canon EOS 7D Mark II, a 70-200 mm lens with a 1.4X extender set at 225 mm, shutter speed of 1/1250 of a second, aperture at f-8 at ISO 640.
Through the Viewfinder is a weekly feature by LNP | LancasterOnline photographers exploring the art of black-and-white and color photography.