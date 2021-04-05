My stepdaughter, Jo Anna Faircloth, enjoys having cactuses in her room in our house. This specific cactus got my attention, and I took a close-up photo of the plant. I turned this living thing into an abstract in terms of photography, showing the interesting colors and the depth of field, as I have done in several past Through the Viewfinder photos.
This specific cactus is called a living stone cactus. The plant is five-eighths of an inch in diameter on the head and three-quarters of an inch high. The stem is about three-eighths of an inch tall. It is planted in a small pot about 2 inches high and 2 1/2 inches in diameter. Did the photo fool you in the size?
I enjoyed seeing the texture of the cactus close up, especially a spot on the lower left of the plant that looks like a sun. Or maybe it looks like it lives on the ocean floor?
The Method: Nikon D4S with a Micro NIKKOR60 mm lens with ISO of 10000 and shutter speed was 1/125th of a second with f-4.5. The image is edited in Adobe Photoshop.
Through the Viewfinder is a weekly feature by LNP | LancasterOnline photographers exploring the art of black-and-white and color photography.