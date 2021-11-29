A few weeks ago, a friend messaged me that he had some camera equipment he wanted to donate to students. In the box of equipment was a macro lens with some extension tubes. I regularly use a macro lens for my product shots but have never had the opportunity to use extension tubes. I figured this would be a perfect opportunity to try them out.
Extension tubes have no optics and mount between the camera body and lens, causing the lens to move away from the sensor, allowing a lens to focus closer than its normal set minimum focusing distance. Getting closer has the effect of magnifying your subject making it appear larger in your pictures. I stacked two tubes, one 14mm and the other 27.5mm. The macro lens I was using photographed 1:1 or life size. Adding the extension tubes increased it to 1:1.4. The width of the image at minimum focusing distance is only 16mm.
I started out photographing some coins, but then I found a dead bee on our deck. Even though I liked the images of the coin better, I chose to use the insect instead. The lens and extension tubes were given to a college student majoring in wildlife biology. I am sure they will become useful tools as he completes his studies.
The Method: Nikon D200 with a VR Micro-NIKKOR 105mm f/2.8 lens with 14mm and 27.5mm extension tubes stacked. The camera was mounted on a tripod, camera settings were shutter speed of 30 seconds, aperture at f-32 at ISO 500. Color corrected in Photoshop, no cropping to the image.
