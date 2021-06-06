I found this clematis while walking to and from my car during the primary election in May, hanging by the sidewalk where I parked.
The light was intriguing as it was partly in sun and partly in shade. In my mind, that calls for fill flash from one of my Nikon SB910 flashes.
I underexposed the main light by one stop to help fill in some of the harsh shadows. The secret to using fill flash is to add to the available light so nobody can notice you added extra light. If the light is too strong, you encounter bad shadows; if it’s too light, it won’t fill in the harsh shadow area you are trying to brighten.
Color Efex Pro 4 from Nik Collection’s software was selected to tone the photo. I employed the pro contrast filter pack and selected the strong contrast filter. I liked the way it automatically gave the image the look I was going for. I then did a bit of fine tuning with the dodge and burn tool to finish the photo in Photoshop.
Give fill flash a try. It takes a little practice, but you can achieve some nice results. It’s much quicker to tone an image that is exposed properly in the first place than to try to rescue areas that are too dark or bright.
THE METHOD: I used a Nikon D4S body with a 105 micro lens set to f-14 with 1/500th of a second on the shutter speed. The ISO was set to 800, and I had the camera set to shoot a jpeg.
Through the Viewfinder is a weekly feature by LNP | LancasterOnline photographers exploring the art of black-and-white and color photography.