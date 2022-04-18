I was at an assignment covering the Strasburg Fire Company Community Give-Back Day at Strasburg Railroad. I walked around and checked out the steam locomotive, as I still enjoy doing that because I grew up with trains in our family. My father and grandfathers enjoy railroading.
The driving wheels got my attention; they’re on Canadian National No. 89 2-6-0 “Mogul” type steam locomotive, originally built by Canadian Locomotive Co. in February 1910, according to Wikipedia. It is now owned by Strasburg Railroad. I was amazed at how big and heavy the driving wheels are. Not only that, the four driving wheels can handle 141,000 pounds of the machine, according to Wikipedia.
While I was looking at the wheels in awe, I wondered how many miles the wheels have ridden on the tracks. I still feel the excitement when the steam locomotive starts to move away on its excursion.
THE METHOD: Nikon D5 with a Nikkor 24-70 mm f-2.8 lens; shot at 62 mm, f-3.5 at 1/800 of a second. Processed in Adobe Photoshop.
Through the Viewfinder is a weekly feature by LNP | LancasterOnline photographers exploring the art of black-and-white and color photography.