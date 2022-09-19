While walking my dog over the Labor Day weekend, I came across this tree with a chain embedded in the bark. It just stood out like a belt pulled too tightly around your waist. The way the bark squeezes out and keeps growing and, of course, there’s also the daddy long-leg spider hiding in the cracks that I didn't see until editing this picture.
THE METHOD: Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max back triple camera at 4.25 mm f/1.8. Processed in Snapseed.
