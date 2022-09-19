A tree grows around a chain that has been left embedded along the Northwest River Trail in Conoy Twp. Sunday Sept. 4, 2022. While walking my dog over the Labor day weekend I came across this tree with a chain embedded in the bark. It just stood out like a belt pulled too tight around your waist. The way the bark squeezes out and keeps growing and of course the daddy long leg spider hiding in the cracks which I didn't see until editing this picture. Equipment: Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max back triple camera at 4.25 mm f/1.8. Processed in Snapseed.