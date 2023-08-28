Recently, I had an assignment to capture images in the perennial garden at Hershey Gardens.
As I was moving around finding angles I preferred, an Eastern tiger swallowtail butterfly landed on a bunch of ornamental onion. Unfortunately, this butterfly had the tip of his right wing missing, but I still find beauty in these creatures flying about as they enjoy a snack.
I handheld the equipment during my shoot in the garden. Photographers who specialize in capturing flower and insect photography use tripods as they work. If you have steady hands and the lighting is adequate, some days you don’t need the added equipment. I would suggest using a tripod if you photograph bumble bees, as they move so fast that it can be difficult to keep them in constant focus.
THE METHOD: This jpeg image was captured with a Nikon D5 and a micro 105mm lens. The shutter speed was 1/1000th of a second, f-11 was the f-stop, and an ISO of 400 was employed.
Processing was completed in Photoshop. Minor burning was applied to the edges of the image. Vibrance and saturation was also added to make the colors pop.
