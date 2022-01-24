I was at the Buck Motorsports Park for an assignment to photograph the car drop to usher in the new year.
While I was waiting for it to get set up, I walked around to check out the spectator stands, food stands and other activities that attract people. I found an activity that involved a mechanical bull.
It was heavily foggy that night, and that got me interested in a photo idea with the mechanical bull in the action in the foreground. I enjoyed watching different people from different walks of life trying to “tame” the bull.
I photographed several people who tried the machine, while timing them on my watch. I ended up using this photo of Kaitlyn Barrouck, of Maryland. The fog covers the distractions in the background, keeping the rider in focus.
THE METHOD: Nikon D4S with 28-70 mm f-2.8 Nikkor lens at 50 mm, shot 1/3200 sec at f-5.6, ISO 400. Processed in Adobe Photoshop.
