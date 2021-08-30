Mirrors. You either love them or hate them. Personally, I try to avoid them, and it was difficult to shoot this photo and stay out of the frame.
I found this scene at the Lancaster Science Factory while I was there to shoot an assignment. Ashlynn Bassett, 8, and Aubrey Baumer, 9, both of Willow Street, stood in front of 36 mirrors, and depending on the angle, were distorted several ways.
This is just one of the many cool things kids can enjoy at the Science Factory. It’s thinking outside the box and a great place to learn something different and exciting.
I hope you were able to experience new and intriguing places this summer.
THE METHOD: This image was shot on a Nikon D4S body with a 24-70 mm lens set at 48 mm. The ISO was set at 1600 with a shutter speed of 1/30th of a second at f-8, as I was trying to hold focus on as much of the image as possible.
Processed in Photoshop and Luminar. I performed basic adjustments including, toning, dodging and burning and creative cropping to rid the photo of said photographer.
