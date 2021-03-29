In previous Through the Viewfinder columns, I’ve posted pictures of eagles I photographed on the Susquehanna River below Conowingo Dam in Maryland. In the past few years, I’ve made several trips to Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area to photograph thousands of migrating snow geese. I’ve also noticed big birds like red tail hawks and vultures, but I never paid too much attention to the birds in my front yard.
I had attempted to photograph those birds in my yard, but they don’t spend much time in one place and move quickly. So, in an effort to increase my odds, I got a bird feeder.
With no research in what to buy, I stopped by Lowe’s and got an inexpensive suet bird feeder and put it in a tree in my front yard. After a week no birds had stopped by, and after consulting the internet, I put up a feeder filled with bird seed.
In a few days, I had a lot of birds at both feeders. I’ve had house finches, goldfinches, house sparrows, downy woodpeckers, dark-eyed juncos, white-breasted nuthatches, a red-bellied woodpecker and occasional waves of starlings. The birds in this photo are goldfinches.
In one of my eagle postings, I said, “I’m not a bird watcher.” I don’t think I can make that statement anymore.
THE METHOD: Nikon D610 camera with a Nikon 80-400 mm f-4.5-5.6 lens. Exposure: The ISO was 1/2500 of a second at f-10 with an ISO of 3200.
Through the Viewfinder is a weekly feature by LNP | LancasterOnline photographers exploring the art of black-and-white and color photography.