I’m a big fan of sweeping, wide-angle shots. When I was a young photographer, I couldn't get away from my wide-angle lenses, often having to force myself to use my longer glass. To this day, I try to shoot as many long, tight shots as I do wide-angle pictures when on assignment.
THE METHOD: Nikon D5 with a Nikkor 14-24 mm f-2.8 Exposure: 1/1250 sec., f-16; ISO 500; Aperture priority; Pattern metering.
Through the Viewfinder is a weekly feature by LNP | LancasterOnline photographers exploring the art of black-and-white and color photography.