This photo is an addition to another that was published here July 2 of the Olympic stadium in Montreal from our 2,222-mile motorcycle trip in June to Laconia, New Hampshire, for Motorcycle Week.
We decided to stop in Ogunquit, Maine, for a lobster dinner, which was served by Nubb’s Lobster Shack inside the Cliff House Maine: Ogunquit Resorts. Of course, the lobster was delicious. When we were done with our dinner, we explored the area.
We found a cliff by the ocean and walked over to check out it. I was fascinated by the size of the rock and the ocean. It felt so peaceful watching the ocean and how the water hit the rock.
THE METHOD: It was shot with iPhone Xr; image edited in Adobe Photoshop.
