I don’t get to do it often, but I love taking pictures with a macro lens. The incredible detail that comes out in miniature form can be intoxicating. I took these photos in my yard two weeks ago while I was on vacation, proving the beauty of Lancaster County can be found right outside your front door.
The Method: Nikon D6 with a Nikkor 105 mm f-2.8 macro lens; exposure: 1/500 sec.; f/7.1; ISO 100; aperture priority; matrix metering.
Through the Viewfinder is a weekly feature by LNP | LancasterOnline photographers exploring the art of black-and-white and color photography.