Because I live in Lancaster Township southwest of Lancaster city, I drive Prince Street just about every day. If you also drive Prince Street often, you’re probably painfully aware of the rough road we’ve been driving on for a couple years. So, when I saw a crew milling the road surface in the first week of August, I knew paving was just around the corner.
When paving started, I wanted to get an overhead photo with the drone. But, flying the drone in the city can be tricky. There are many trees and lots of wires. Plus, there is the Federal Aviation Administration rule that prohibits flying over people, unless they’re inside a structure or a stationary vehicle.
On the morning of Aug. 26, I saw the paving crew from Allen Myers on North Prince Street near Walnut Street and tried to find a place where I could safely fly. I found that North Prince Street at West Orange Street does not have wires above ground and has fewer trees than other parts of the street. I parked on West Orange Street, went through my preflight checks and launched the drone from the sidewalk on Orange Street in front of the Sunoco A Plus. Traffic on Orange Street had to stop as the paver put down asphalt through the intersection. This gave me the opportunity to hover over the stationary vehicles and get this photo.
THE METHOD: The drone is a DJI Phantom 3 Professional with a camera connected that has a lens that about the same as a 20 mm lens on the DSLR cameras I use. Exposure: The aperture is fixed at f-2.8, with a shutter speed of 1/1250 at 100 ISO.
