Vinny Viewfinder Jan15.jpg

It seems as if football season has gone by like a blur. Super Bowl LVII is only four weeks away and if you are lucky, your favorite team will be playing. This weeks photo is what is known as a lucky accident. The exposure was correct, but I was expecting to freeze the action as a Garden Spot High School player runs for a touchdown. Somehow my camera was set to Aperture Priority and not Manual mode I usually shoot sports in. The slow shutter speed caused the panning effect and the blurred runner. This is one of those photos where one time I look at it, I think it is OK. But then I will look at it again and really like it, just as much as the first time I saw it. THE METHOD: Canon EOS 1DX with a 300mm lens with a 1.4 extender for a focal length of 420mm, shutter speed of 1 second, aperture at F-20 at ISO 500.

The NFL football season is a blur. Super Bowl LVII is only four weeks away, and if you are lucky, your favorite team will be playing.

This week’s photo is what’s known as a lucky accident. The exposure was correct, but I was expecting to freeze the action as a Garden Spot High School player ran for a touchdown.

Somehow my camera was set to aperture priority and not manual mode, which is how I usually photograph sports. The slow shutter speed caused the panning effect and the blurred runner.

This is one of those photos where one time I look at it, I think it is OK. But then I will look at it again and really like it, as much as the first time I saw it.

THE METHOD: Canon EOS 1DX with a 300 mm lens with a 1.4 extender for a focal length of 420 mm, shutter speed of 1 second, aperture at f-20 at ISO 500.

Through the Viewfinder is a weekly feature by LNP | LancasterOnline photographers exploring the art of black-and-white and color photography.

â€‹Vinny Tennis is a staff photographer. He can be reached at vtennis@lnpnews.com or (717)Â 951-8631.Â 