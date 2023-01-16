It seems as if football season has gone by like a blur. Super Bowl LVII is only four weeks away and if you are lucky, your favorite team will be playing. This weeks photo is what is known as a lucky accident. The exposure was correct, but I was expecting to freeze the action as a Garden Spot High School player runs for a touchdown. Somehow my camera was set to Aperture Priority and not Manual mode I usually shoot sports in. The slow shutter speed caused the panning effect and the blurred runner. This is one of those photos where one time I look at it, I think it is OK. But then I will look at it again and really like it, just as much as the first time I saw it. THE METHOD: Canon EOS 1DX with a 300mm lens with a 1.4 extender for a focal length of 420mm, shutter speed of 1 second, aperture at F-20 at ISO 500.