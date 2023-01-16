The NFL football season is a blur. Super Bowl LVII is only four weeks away, and if you are lucky, your favorite team will be playing.
This week’s photo is what’s known as a lucky accident. The exposure was correct, but I was expecting to freeze the action as a Garden Spot High School player ran for a touchdown.
Somehow my camera was set to aperture priority and not manual mode, which is how I usually photograph sports. The slow shutter speed caused the panning effect and the blurred runner.
This is one of those photos where one time I look at it, I think it is OK. But then I will look at it again and really like it, as much as the first time I saw it.
THE METHOD: Canon EOS 1DX with a 300 mm lens with a 1.4 extender for a focal length of 420 mm, shutter speed of 1 second, aperture at f-20 at ISO 500.
Through the Viewfinder is a weekly feature by LNP | LancasterOnline photographers exploring the art of black-and-white and color photography.