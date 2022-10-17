I was riding on my motorcycle to go to the King of the Baggers race event in New Jersey. There was a fog for a short time locally. I spotted a storage barn with one tree on the open field by Lincoln Highway between Paradise and Gap.
I pulled over in a parking lot and had to walk a short distance to where I could take a picture of the storage barn in the fog. The photos in the fog were interesting as they tended to come out in low contrast.
The method: Shot with iPhone VR and edited in Adobe Photoshop.
