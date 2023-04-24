I was on a house and office tour of the home Thaddeus Stevens owned and shared with Lydia Hamilton Smith in mid-March.
LancasterHistory gave a tour to several members of our editorial team before construction starts on a complete renovation of the property at South Queen and East Vine streets in Lancaster city.
It’s not the first time I was able to photograph this location. The last time was when an underground privy was located during demolition of the old Watt & Shand building, which was going to be replaced by the Marriott and the Convention Center.
We were just about finished with the tour when I looked up to see where sunlight was coming from. I must admit to growing rather excited with the exposed angles and all the old wood, pipes, closed-off windows and exposed brick that hung above like it was a scene from an old movie set.
Honestly, I wondered what walls like this would say if they could talk. Stevens was a lawyer and statesman who fought in the courtroom for the abolition of slavery. Smith, who was biracial, was his confidant and a successful businesswoman. We can only imagine the interesting stories that could be shared with our current generation.
Through the Viewfinder is a weekly feature by LNP | LancasterOnline photographers exploring the art of black-and-white and color photography.