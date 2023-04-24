During a tour by staff members of LancasterHistory, LNP was able to photograph the interior of the Thaddeus Stevens and Lydia Hamilton Smith home and office in Lancaster city on Tuesday, Mar. 21, 2023. This is an area that connects the old Stevens house and office with the Lancaster County Convention Center. Never forget to look up while on a tour, had I not done so, this area would be hidden for many years before construction might possible uncover this wall sometime in the future.