Stevens Smith Home VF 1.jpg
During a tour by staff members of LancasterHistory, LNP was able to photograph the interior of the Thaddeus Stevens and Lydia Hamilton Smith home and office in Lancaster city on Tuesday, Mar. 21, 2023. This is an area that connects the old Stevens house and office with the Lancaster County Convention Center. Never forget to look up while on a tour, had I not done so, this area would be hidden for many years before construction might possible uncover this wall sometime in the future.

 SUZETTE WENGER | Staff Photographer

I was on a house and office tour of the home Thaddeus Stevens owned and shared with Lydia Hamilton Smith in mid-March.

LancasterHistory gave a tour to several members of our editorial team before construction starts on a complete renovation of the property at South Queen and East Vine streets in Lancaster city.

It’s not the first time I was able to photograph this location. The last time was when an underground privy was located during demolition of the old Watt & Shand building, which was going to be replaced by the Marriott and the Convention Center.

We were just about finished with the tour when I looked up to see where sunlight was coming from. I must admit to growing rather excited with the exposed angles and all the old wood, pipes, closed-off windows and exposed brick that hung above like it was a scene from an old movie set.

Honestly, I wondered what walls like this would say if they could talk. Stevens was a lawyer and statesman who fought in the courtroom for the abolition of slavery. Smith, who was biracial, was his confidant and a successful businesswoman. We can only imagine the interesting stories that could be shared with our current generation.

Through the Viewfinder is a weekly feature by LNP | LancasterOnline photographers exploring the art of black-and-white and color photography.

THE METHOD: This image was captured with a Nikon D5 and a 14-24 mm lens set at 14 mm. The ISO was set to 1600, and f-8 was employed with 1/60th of a second for the exposure. Luminar was used to process this scene. I selected saturation, vibrance, accent AI filter and dehaze. Cropping and some dodge and burning were completed in Photoshop.