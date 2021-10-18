As we travel down memory lane reliving the most memorable assignments of my 20 years at LNP, I have one more stop — an assignment I had hoped I never would have to cover.
I was leaving the city on Oct. 2, 2006, and was at Lincoln Highway and Oakview Road. I can’t remember where I was coming from or where I was going. Suddenly I heard sirens; passing me was Lancaster EMS’s Mass Casualty Unit. Wherever they were going, I knew it couldn’t be good. I called the newsroom to find out what was going on. They weren’t sure but headed me in the direction of White Oak Road in Bart Township.
I arrived at the West Nickel Mines Amish School, where a gunman had killed five young girls and wounded five more before killing himself. I realized I was the first photojournalist at the scene of this mass shooting. I positioned myself where I would not be a distraction and captured images that would be on the front pages of newspapers around the country and the globe the next morning.
Having lived in Lancaster County all my life, I was aware of the Amish and their stance on being photographed. I did my very best to capture the scene with respect to their religion, but sometimes the images were so strong that I had to capture them. It was even more difficult for the editors deciding which photos to print trying to be respectful of the Amish.
THE METHOD: Canon EOS 1D with a 70-200 mm lens set at 85 mm, shutter speed of 1/640 of a second, aperture at F-10 at ISO 400.
