Campaign rally for President Donald J. Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, at the Giant Center in Hershey Tuesday December 10, 2019.

 CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer

President Donald Trump is hosting a campaign rally at the Giant Center in Hershey on Tuesday, Dec. 10.

He was joined by Vice President Mike Pence. Pence appeared earlier Tuesday outside Pittsburgh in Rochester, Pa., before a Veterans for Trump group. 

“Pennsylvania is booming thanks to President Trump and jobs are coming back to the state. Since President Trump’s election, Pennsylvania has added 157,800 new jobs, including 2,900 manufacturing jobs,” Michael Glassner, the campaign's chief operating officer, said in a news release. 

This is the fourth visit to Pennsylvania this year for each.

