Editor's Note: Both the tornado watch and thunderstorm warning have since expired.

Severe thunderstorms capable of producing brief, weak tornados are forecast to move through Lancaster County and central Pennsylvania into Monday evening.

Around 5:30 p.m., The National Weather Service in State College declared a severe thunderstorm warning until 6:15 p.m. Severe thunderstorms are along Valley Green to Delta, moving east with wind gusts of 70 mph, the NWS said.

Soon after, a special weather statement was issued until 6:45 p.m., saying strong thunderstorms will impact the county.

The NWS predicts showers and thunderstorms are likely in Lancaster between 5 p.m. and 1 a.m. Some of those storms could be severe with large hail, damaging winds and heavy rain.

NWS has issued a tornado watch for Lancaster County and all of central Pennsylvania until 9 p.m. Monday. A tornado watch means tornadoes are possible in and near the watch area.

A map released by NWS indicates a portion of Lancaster County is at a "moderate risk" of severe weather Monday. It marks the first moderate risk in central Pennsylvania since July 8, 2014, and the first in the state since May 15, 2018.