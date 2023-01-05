1864 – Chicago-based R. R. Donnelley & Sons is founded.
1958 – R.R. Donnelley & Sons first comes to Lancaster County when it buys the former Lancaster Fairgrounds on Harrisburg Pike in Lancaster city.
1959 - Donnelley purchases the Rudisill and Co. printing plant at Prince and Chestnut streets in Lancaster city. Rudisill had been operating in the city since 1939.
1960 – R.R. Donnelley & Sons begins its Lancaster County operations, establishing Donnelley Printing Co. at 109 W. Chestnut St. in downtown Lancaster.
1971 - Donnelly begins construction of a new plant at the fairgrounds property it bought in 1958.
1972 - New plant opens.
1979 - Donnelley buys the former Schick electric razor plant on Greenfield Road to print TV Guide.
March 2015 – Donnelley stops printing phone books after 43 years at its Harrisburg Pike plant, eliminating 90 jobs. Production of the phone books shifts to Illinois and Oregon.
2016 - LSC Communications is spun off from R.R. Donnelley in 2016. It proceeds to lose $57 million in 2017, $23 million in 2018 and $295 million in 2019.
2019 - LSC brings more work to the Lancaster plants after it closes its plants in Lynchburg, Virginia, and Reno, Nevada.
April 2020 - LSC files for bankruptcy reorganization to reduce its debt and be more competitive. COVID-19 makes its financial situation worse, slashing demand and causing its net loss to nearly double to $226 million for the nine months ended Sept. 30 on a 27% drop in revenue.
December 2020- Atlas Holdings, a private equity company in Connecticut, becomes owner of LSC and buys the Harrisburg Pike and Greenfield Road plants in an auction approved by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for $34.8 million, removing the assets from LSC’s ongoing bankruptcy process. Atlas leaders promise a bright future for LSC.
November 2022 - LSC falls from No. 9 of the top 10 employers in Lancaster County to No. 33, according to a state report.
Jan. 5, 2023 - The company announces it is closing the two Lancaster plants, leaving 656 workers jobless by March 31 and shifting remaining work to other sites outside of Pennsylvania. There is no immediate plan for selling or reusing the plants.