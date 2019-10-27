Amos Herr Community Festival
The mid-September festival in Amos Herr Community Park features crafts, food and entertainment as well as an antique and classic car show sponsored by the Landisville Lions Club.
Last month’s festival was the 40th year for the event, which was originally known as the East Hempfield Township Country Fair.
Incorporated into the event several years after it began, the Lions Club car show is now the chief fundraiser for the local civic group.
East Hempfield Township and the Amos Herr House Foundation & Historical Society also help organize the event, which includes free tours of the Amos Herr Homestead. For more information, visit herrhomestead.org.
Amos Herr 5K Honey Run
This annual 5K race in Amos Herr Community Park includes a kids fun run as well as food and games. The most recent race on Aug. 26 attracted nearly 200 runners.
Held for the first time in 2000, Dutch Gold Honey of Lancaster has been the race’s primary sponsor from the beginning. Overall male and female winners receive a honey bear trophy.
The Honey Run was first organized as a benefit for the Amos Herr Homestead, which noted that when Herr was a college student he frequently ran from Landisville to Franklin & Marshall College to attend classes, a distance of about six miles.
The Honey Run now also benefits Hempfield RecCenter, which organizes the event. For more information, visit hempfieldrec.com
Landisville flea market/yard sales
On Memorial Day and Labor Day, Landisville and Salunga are home to one of the largest community yard sales in Lancaster County.
While vendor space is available at a flea market set up in Amos Herr Community Park, most of the activity is from residents who set up their own wares — or those of friends or relatives —outside their homes.
The Memorial Day event, which is typically the larger of the two sales, includes a chicken barbecue at Hempfield Fire Company. To avoid overlapping too much with the sales activity, the towns’ Memorial Day commemoration in Salunga Park is held on Sunday.
Landisville Camp Meeting Week
During its season, which runs from the beginning of April through the end of October, the Landisville Camp Meeting hosts a variety of speakers, concerts and events such as the an old-fashioned corn roast and a chili cook-off — all of which are open to the public.
The marquee event is the mid-July Camp Meeting Week, a week filled with special speakers, worship and activities which is the traditional event around which the roughly 85-member association formed.
The 2020 season at Landisville Camp Meeting will also include special events to mark the 150th anniversary of the religious camp meeting founded by Methodists. For more information, visit landisvillecampmeeting.org.
Salunga Community Picnic
Held the second Wednesday in August, the Salunga Community Picnic continues a tradition that began in 1941.
The first picnic was organized by the Salunga Methodist Sunday School Board and included box lunches and music by the high school band. Held in a meadow northwest of Salunga, the first picnic featured a men’s tug-of-war, a driving contest, a men’s paper race and a women’s walking race. About 800 people attended, with 641 getting door prizes.
While attendance is now just shy of 200, the picnic still includes traditional games such as peanut scrambles, guessing games and a cake walk.
Now held at the Hempfield Fire Department Pavilion in Salunga Park, 19 W. Main St., the picnic begins at 4:30 p.m. with games and activities followed by a 6 p.m. meal.
Attendees bring their own dinners and place settings and the picnic committee provides chips, ice cream and beverages. For more information, visit facebook.com/Salungapicnic.