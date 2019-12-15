First Friday
Held for the first time in May 1998, First Friday was promoted by the Downtown Investment District as a way to draw visitors downtown.
Themed events were planned for May through October, but the program was dropped after two months because of low participation.
Eventually, art galleries began to coordinate openings on the first Friday of the month, drawing more people downtown for the monthly event, during which many shops and restaurants extended their hours.
The 100 block of North Prince Street became the hub for First Friday after 2004, when Dennis and Gaye Cox renovated a property at 154 N. Prince St. into space for arts businesses and emblazoned “Gallery Row” on the building.
Lancaster city now coordinates event listings for First Friday, which has become an established habit for many residents as well as out-of-town visitors.
Clipper Magazine Stadium
First opened in May 2005, Clipper Magazine Stadium at 650 N. Prince St. is the home of the Lancaster Barnstormers, who play in the independent Atlantic League.
Besides baseball, the stadium has hosted rock concerts and a skating rink and is currently showcasing a Christmas light show and holiday-themed event featuring hundreds of decorated Christmas trees.
The name “Lancaster Barnstormers” was the most popular among fans in a name-the-team contest, edging out the Lancaster Red Roses, the name of a minor league team that folded in 1961.
The first Lancaster Barnstormers game in May 2005 capped a 16-year effort to bring a professional baseball team back to Lancaster.
Kids museums and attractions
Several smaller museums and attractions around Lancaster city offer interesting outings for kids.
The North Museum of Nature & Science, 400 College Ave., has a collection of more than 360,000 objects in disciplines ranging from archaeology to zoology.
It boasts kid-friendly features such as a live animal room, geology room with gems and minerals and a planetarium that offers tours of the night sky as well as educational movies.
For more information, visit northmuseum.org.
In a similar vein, the Lancaster Science Factory, 454 New Holland Ave., offers more than 75 hands-on interactive science displays for children in pre-K through eighth grade.
Science, engineering and technology principles are illustrated through displays such as the parachute launcher, sand pendulum, truss bridge and energy floor.
For more information, visit lancastersciencefactory.org.
Nearby in a former factory building in northeast Lancaster, Tiny Town at 533 Janet Ave. gives children a chance to be in charge of a pint-sized village.
This miniature town has nine large playhouses including a grocery store, garage and firehouse where children can play.
Opened in 2017, Tiny Town is the brainchild of Hannah Harris, who spent a decade as a stay-at-home mom and was looking for ways for parents to connect with each other.
For more information, visit tinytownpa.com.
Long’s Park summer concert series
Summer evening concerts are a long-running tradition at Long’s Park in Lancaster.
Next summer will mark the series’ 58th year. Admission and parking for every concert is free, made possible by funds raised during the Long’s Park Amphitheater Foundation’s annual Labor Day weekend art festival.
The concerts are held in the amphitheater of the 80-acre park, which also includes a lake as well as playground and picnic areas at the northwest corner of town at the intersection of Harrisburg Pike and Route 30.
The land for the park was donated by Henry Long, a Lancaster attorney, judge and a member of the state legislature who included in his will a provision to put his money toward a public park.
After the death of Long’s daughter Catherine in 1900, it was revealed in her will that both the money and a plot of 80 acres located along the Old Harrisburg Pike would be the ideal location for what would become Long’s Park.
As it originally was written in Catherine’s will, Long’s Park was intended to be “a delightful place of resort for the people of this city, who so much need an opportunity to enjoy with beautiful surroundings the invigorating influence of country air.”
Fulton Theatre
Built in 1852, the Fulton Theatre in downtown Lancaster features Broadway-caliber musicals, comedies and dramas performed in an ornate Victorian-style theater.
The theater — long known as the Grand Old Lady of Prince Street — is in the midst of a $25 million renovation that is adding apartments for actors, new performances spaces and a larger lobby.
A glassed-in multipurpose theater on North Water Street at the back of the Fulton will be a showcase addition for the project slated for completion late next year.
Listed on the National Historic Register, the Fulton was built on the foundation of Lancaster’s pre-Revolutionary War jail, which is part of local lore for being the site of the Paxton Gang massacre of Conestoga Indians in 1763. The exterior wall of the jail courtyard is now the back wall of the theater.
For more information, visit thefulton.org.