Christiana Historical Society open house
The Christiana Underground Railroad Center at Historic Zercher’s Hotel will host an open house Saturday, Sept. 14, for its annual remembrance of the Christiana Resistance.
The grounds of Zercher’s Hotel, 11 Green St., will feature food trucks and displays, and actors will be dressed in period costumes.
Tours will be given at the museum which has a detailed history, maps, and artifacts from the Sept. 11, 1851, confrontation in which a Maryland slaveholder was killed when he attempted to retrieve escaped slaves under the authority of the Fugitive Slave Act of 1850.
Descendants of some of the people involved in the event will be on hand. In addition, the borough office at 10 W. Slokum Ave., where there are artifacts related to the Christiana Resistance, will also be open to visitors.
The free event runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, visit zerchershotel.com
Light Up Christiana
Sponsored by the Christiana Lions Club and held the second Saturday in December, “Light Up Christiana” features a Christmas lighting contest judged by a panel that includes Santa Claus, who drives through town after dark.
Cash prizes are awarded in several categories to homes or businesses judged to have the best displays.
The event, which is Dec. 14 this year, begins with Santa visiting area residents, and his tour includes a stop at the Harrison House nursing facility. From 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., Santa will be at the Freight Station, 10 Railroad Ave., for a hot dog dinner. Cookies and other refreshments will be offered from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the freight station, where a train display will be set up.
Hayrides around town will also be available throughout the day and refreshments will be served at Moores Memorial Library.
The event, which has been happening since 1997, inspires some homeowners to put up elaborate and colorful decorations and has become the hallmark event in Christiana.
Christiana Freight Station
The Lancaster chapter of the National Railway Historical Society holds its regular meetings at the circa-1882 freight station, which is also open for periodic events.
While the station at 10 Railroad Ave. once served as the freight and passenger station for Christiana, it had fallen deeply into disrepair by the time the railroad society began restoring it in 1998. It has a viewing platform where visitors can get a close-up view of passing Amtrak trains.
The station, which can be rented for events, hosts the monthly meetings of the railroad enthusiasts club. Other upcoming events there include a vendor and craft show on Oct 19.
The railroad club has about 175 members, with some 50 who attend the monthly meetings. For more information, visit www.nrhs1.org, or “Christiana Freight Station” on Facebook.
Soap box derby revival
After an eight-year hiatus, soap box derby cars will once again race down Bridge Street in Christiana.
The soap box derby will be held Saturday, Sept. 28, on the hill on Bridge Street north of the railroad bridge.
While the race had previously been a qualifier for the National Soap Box Derby in Akron, Ohio, this time it will be just a local contest as organizers try to revive interest in what was once an annual event. However, the contest will be using the guidelines from the national soap box derby group.
The soap box derby had previously been sponsored by the Christiana Lions Club but will now be overseen by the Christiana Fire Company, with help from the Lions and the borough.
Races will be held throughout the day, beginning around 9 a.m. and lasting until about 4 p.m. There are 11 registered racers who will be using cars leftover from previous races.
Borough, library, fire company events
Throughout the year, community organizations host a variety of events, including regular Lion’s Club sub sales, Christiana Fire Company pancake breakfasts at the fire hall and movies at the Moores Memorial Library.
Recently, Christiana Borough has begun sponsoring more of its own events, including a concert by Bob Croce, first cousin of the late singer-songwriter Jim Croce. The concert will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, in South End Borough Park. Bring chairs and/or blankets.
Information about borough, fire company and Lions Club events are listed on an events calendar at the borough’s website, christianaboro.com. Information about library events, including its Sept. 16 golf tournament, is available on its website, christianalibrary.org.