Almshouse

A 2006 file photo of the former almshouse, a 1799 structure on the property of the Conestoga View nursing home.

 Richard Hertzler / Staff

Below is a list of the 32 nursing homes in Lancaster County, according to government listings as of May 2020. 

They include two listings each for related facilities that generally are considered part of the same organization. Some of the nursing homes are part of larger continuing care retirement communities or similar organizations that include independent and assisted living options as well. 

Much additional information including star ratings, bed numbers and inspection information for individual nursing homes is at the federal Nursing Home Compare site.

  1. Brethren Village
  2. Calvary Fellowship Homes Inc.
  3. Conestoga View
  4. Elizabeth Manor Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center
  5. Elizabethtown Healthcare & Rehab Center
  6. Ephrata Manor
  7. Fairmount Homes
  8. Garden Spot Village
  9. Gardens at Stevens
  10. Glen at Willow Valley (part of Willow Valley Communities)
  11. Hamilton Arms Center
  12. Homestead Village Inc.
  13. Kadima Rehabilitation & Nursing at Lititz
  14. Lakeside at Willow Valley (part of Willow Valley Communities)
  15. Lancashire Hall
  16. Landis Homes
  17. Luther Acres Manor
  18. Manorcare Health Services Lancaster
  19. Maple Farm
  20. Masonic Village at Elizabethtown
  21. Moravian Manor
  22. Mt. Hope Nazarene Retirement Community
  23. Newport Meadows Nursing & Rehabilitation Center (formerly Harrison Senior Living of Christiana)
  24. Pleasant View Communities
  25. Quarryville Presbyterian Retirement Community
  26. Rehabilitation Center at Brethren Village LLC (part of Brethren Village)
  27. Rose City Nursing & Rehabilitation at Lancaster
  28. St. Anne’s Retirement Community
  29. Susquehanna Valley Nursing & Rehabilitation Center
  30. The Mennonite Home
  31. United Zion Retirement Community
  32. Zerbe Sisters Nursing Center

Tags