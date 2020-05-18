Below is a list of the 32 nursing homes in Lancaster County, according to government listings as of May 2020.
They include two listings each for related facilities that generally are considered part of the same organization. Some of the nursing homes are part of larger continuing care retirement communities or similar organizations that include independent and assisted living options as well.
Much additional information including star ratings, bed numbers and inspection information for individual nursing homes is at the federal Nursing Home Compare site.
- Brethren Village
- Calvary Fellowship Homes Inc.
- Conestoga View
- Elizabeth Manor Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center
- Elizabethtown Healthcare & Rehab Center
- Ephrata Manor
- Fairmount Homes
- Garden Spot Village
- Gardens at Stevens
- Glen at Willow Valley (part of Willow Valley Communities)
- Hamilton Arms Center
- Homestead Village Inc.
- Kadima Rehabilitation & Nursing at Lititz
- Lakeside at Willow Valley (part of Willow Valley Communities)
- Lancashire Hall
- Landis Homes
- Luther Acres Manor
- Manorcare Health Services Lancaster
- Maple Farm
- Masonic Village at Elizabethtown
- Moravian Manor
- Mt. Hope Nazarene Retirement Community
- Newport Meadows Nursing & Rehabilitation Center (formerly Harrison Senior Living of Christiana)
- Pleasant View Communities
- Quarryville Presbyterian Retirement Community
- Rehabilitation Center at Brethren Village LLC (part of Brethren Village)
- Rose City Nursing & Rehabilitation at Lancaster
- St. Anne’s Retirement Community
- Susquehanna Valley Nursing & Rehabilitation Center
- The Mennonite Home
- United Zion Retirement Community
- Zerbe Sisters Nursing Center