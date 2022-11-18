BROCMAR BBQ PRODUCTS
$7.50 for rubs, $11.99 for sauces
WhirliGig Unique Boutiques | 206 S. Market St., Elizabethtown
BrocMar’s website explains its backstory. “It all began when I dined in the Brocmar Smokehouse Restaurant (in Reading) known for the best barbecue in town,” writes co-founder and president Christine Smithson. “Gary’s Family secret recipes kept customers lined up in droves …. That’s when I knew the world needed to taste these authentic artesian sauces and rubs.” BrocMar BBQ is now a division of Lancaster-based BMSH Foods LLC. BrocMar co-founder Gary Brock learned about BBQ from his farmer granddaddy in rural Southern Virginia, which probably explains why one of his products is called Hokey Pokey. Other flavors have names like Red Dirt Road, Honey Bee and Moo Cow Mojo.
HANDMADE SHAVING TOOLS
$95 for some brushes, $45 for some razors
Lampeter Corner Boutique | 1702 Lampeter Road, Lancaster
Made by Brush Craft in Pequea, these creations are surrounded by a display of assorted Long Rifle shaving tonics, balms, oils and soap.
KITTY TOWN COFFEE
$13.50 per bag
Showroom on State Street, 104 E. State St., Quarryville
This Lebanon coffee company was launched by a woman who themed it as a nod to her late “kitty soulmate.” For every bag sold a donation will be made to Columbia Animal Shelter that will feed a cat for a week, per a sign in the Quarryville store.
MAKE-YOUR-OWN CHARCUTERIE BOARDS
Prices vary according to wood. (Example: purpleheart is $46 and sycamore is $25) Rubberized feet are $2 per set and most handles $6.
Stonehouse Collective, 247 West State St., Quarryville
Sometimes professional artisans will show up at Groff & Groff Lumber in Quarryville looking for wood to make charcuterie boards. Groff & Groff owners Douglas and Charity Grove decided to set up a station with a variety of finished woods and accessories that would make that process accessible to the casual buyer. They put that station inside Stonehouse Collective. After all, the Groves own the building that business now occupies.
MELI BIANCO VEGAN LEATHER PURSES
Often between $62 and $72
Trellis Marketplace, 153 E. High St., Elizabethtown
“Vegan leather purses have been all the rage this year,” says Charley Montgomery, owner of Trellis Marketplace Collective, where vendor GinnyMae Vintage stocks some. “The ones we have in currently have a beautiful chunky chain handle that really pops.”
RUSTIC WOOD MOUNTAIN SIGN
$139
Gather Home Boutique and Furniture, 29 Kendig Road, Conestoga
Here’s a little something for those who love them some rustic mountain décor. These hangable peaks are made of rustic cuts of wood. Gather owner Katie Hess says her husband made these during downtime between trucking runs. Heads up, they’re pretty heavy.
SCHOOL SPIRIT PENDANTS
$9.95
Building Character, 342 N. Queen St., Lancaster
These have an old-school, triangle on a stick, wave-‘em-in-the-stands vibe. All the major high schools in Lancaster County are represented. They’d look pretty sweet sticking out of a stocking.
SIMPLY SOURDOUGH BREAD
$8 to $15 per loaf
Artisan Mill Co., 813 Rothsville Road, Lititz
Adorned with delicate designs, this bread is from a Berks County baker in Bethel. It’s typically delivered on Thursday mornings and is usually gone by Thursday night or Friday, says Ashley Gantz who, with her husband, owns Artisan Mill Co. Flavors vary and sometimes include chocolate chip, rosemary and garlic and dill and white cheddar.
DOWNTOWN
BLUE Q DISHTOWELS
$11.95
Zanzibar, 21 W. King St, Lancaster
Going to need some humor to get through all the holiday dishwashing? Cue towels like one that features a fondue-fork-wielding devil sitting on a hunk of Swiss asking: “Hey, have you tried cheese?” Be advised, Blue is an appropriate name for this line of dishtowels, oven mitts etc. Some you might tuck away when children or in-laws are around.
“MAKE INK: A FORAGER’S GUIDE TO NATURAL INKMAKING”
$35
Curio Gallery & Creative Supply, 106 W. Chestnut St.
If you’ve got a bunch of walnuts laying around the yard, this book may be of interest. It’s on a table filled with calligraphy-related supplies. Curio co-owner Nicole Duquette says she has seen renewed interest in the letter writing artform — even if not in the strictest sense of following calligraphy rules. Online interactions that took over during the pandemic have people craving tactile connections, she says, adding that putting pen to paper is giving them that.
GICLEE 8 X 8 PRINTS
$110
Red Raven Art Co., 138 N. Prince St., Lancaster
Red Raven actually has its buzziest day each year on Black Friday. That’s when the gallery hosts its annual “Art 4 Everyone” event featuring nearly 300 4-by-4 -inch original pieces of artwork, each priced at $40. Those are sold to those who signed up prior for timed-entry tickets. There aren’t any of those slots left. People who don’t have slots can stop in after 3:30 p.m. that day to buy any of those that remain. The gallery will be open on Small Business Saturday and counts among its throughout-the-season offerings many $110, 8-by-8-inch Giclee prints on stretched canvas.
LIZ HESS GREETING CARDS
$5.50 each or $5 for 5 or more
Liz Hess Gallery, 140 N. Prince St., Lancaster
Sometimes cards are all that’s in the cards when it comes to our art-buying budgets. Lancaster Artist Liz Hess — well known for incorporating red umbrellas into much of her work — offers a multitude of cards featuring her pieces.
“LONG LIVE LOCAL” T-SHIRT
$30
Foxduck, 11 W. King St., Lancaster
A portion of proceeds from this shirt’s sales go to Lancaster Farmland Trust, which has preserved around 34,266 acres of farmland. Some of Foxduck’s other hyper-local shirts involve similar arrangements. Buy a Northwest River Trail tee, for example, and Susquehanna National Heritage Area gets a piece of that action.
MAILEG TOYS
Prices vary. A working camping lantern is $31
BellaBoo, 32 N. Queen St., Lancaster
Life’s good for the Maileg mice in BellaBoo. They’ve got an entire mansion filled with a dizzying array of miniature home decor options from this Danish-born brand of toys. Subtle changes this year include magnets in camping mice hands so those fabric critters can better grip the hot dogs and marshmallows they’re roasting over fabric log fires.
NONPAREIL TREES
$6 small, $20 large
Miesse Candies, 118 N. Water St., Lancaster
Ingrid Natale this year bought the recipe for these classic creations and the rest of the treats made at the heavenly-smelling Miesse Candies. Natale is the latest in a line of owners of a brand that goes back to 1875, when Daniel W. Miesse opened a shop in the first block of North Queen Street.
PAINT-AT-HOME POTTERY KITS
$20 for some, though price depends on the piece
The Pottery Works, 16 W. Orange St., Lancaster
This 19-year-old business offers gift boxes that come with a pottery piece and all the paint needed to cover it at home. The finished products still need to be fired at the shop. But this way recipients can do their creating when inspiration strikes.
LITITZ
LITITZ-MADE CHOCOLATES
Hot chocolate bombs, $6; salted caramels, $25 box of 12; chocolate-covered pretzels, $10; butter toffee, $15; butter caramels, $1 each
Sweet Legacy Gourmet, 55 E. Main St., Lititz
In a town known for chocolate, Sweet Legacy Gourmet is a natural, especially when they combine chocolate and pretzels. Matt and Amy Tamulis started Sweet Legacy more than 10 years ago, and their salted caramels in dark or milk chocolate were a huge hit. They still are. The shop has fudge, cookies, candies, chocolates and all sorts of other treats. The secret? Wilbur chocolate, of course!
TOM ROE LITITZ 2023 CALENDAR
$30
Lititz Springs Park Train Station Welcome Center
Photographer Tom Roe is known for his stunning images of Lititz locations, like Lititz Springs Park, the Mary Dixon Chapel at Linden Hall and downtown Lititz. His 2023 calendar features seasonal photographs with breathtaking lighting and imaginative views of all the things that make Lititz so cherished. A true keepsake.
SOAP AVENUE
Specialty soaps, $9.25; gift bag of mini-soaps, $6
Artisan Mill Shops at Compass Mill, 813 Rothsville Road, Lititz
Local soap-maker Elizabeth creates festive soaps, lotions and hand soaps in scents like juniper, pine, apple blossom, spice and citrus. Using her degree in science, she formulates body care items that are natural and luxurious.
LITITZ STAR ORNAMENT
Collectible ornaments sell for $20 and come in a gift box with a ribbon to hang on the Christmas tree.
Available at Lititz Apothecary, Zest! and Bomberger’s in Lititz.
The fourth Lititz Star ornament has been introduced for 2022 and collectors will be pleased to add it to their collection. The 2022 Lititz Star ornament is being offered by the Lititz Regional Community Development Corporation. The newest ornament is called “Stars of Christmas,” and it depicts the Nativity creche that has been a traditional display in Lititz Square since 1976.
HAMMERCREEK WOODWORKING
Cherry tray with handles, $70; high-top cherry table, $600
Artisan Mill Shops at Compass Mill, 813 Rothsville Road, Lititz
Joe and his son-in-law Tyler are talented woodworkers who live just north of Lititz. They transform cherry, maple, walnut and other woods into tables, charcuterie boards, trays, bowls, cutting boards and other pieces that add a richly-grained beauty to the home and kitchen.
“CHRISTMAS IN LITITZ” BOOK
$30
Available by emailing bill@plgraphics.com or on Bill Dussinger’s Facebook page
Lititz artist and designer Bill Dussinger is known for his graphic designs for the Lititz Fourth of July and other events. He has also done several books, including his newest, a Lititz-inspired version of the 12 Days of Christmas. Instead of partridges in pear trees, turtle doves, French hens and golden rings, “Christmas in Lititz” has Moravian morning stars, chocolate-covered pretzels, mouse traps a-snapping and light post stars. A fun holiday gift for all ages.
NEXT DOOR NATURALS
Body scrub, $10; body butter, $12; bath shots, $8
Artisan Mill Shops at Compass Mill, 813 Rothsville Road, Lititz
Just wait to experience the skin softening effects of salt scrubs from Next Door Naturals, a Lititz-based company that offers body butter, bath bombs, bath shots and more. The body butter is rich and luxurious. The body scrub exfoliates, and the bath shots have layered herbs and other natural ingredients.
BELLA BEE DESIGNS
Wristlets with cork, $38; cosmetics pouch, $26
Artisan Mill Shops at Compass Mill, 813 Rothsville Road, Lititz
Pretty fabrics and touches like cork or waterproof lining make these bags perfect for cosmetics, travel, shopping and storing all sorts of things. They are available in patterns like leaves, lemons, animals and geometric designs.
EPHRATA
CUPCAKES
Half dozen, $15; dozen, $28
Scratch Bakes, 3 W. Main St., Ephrata
Scratch Bakes has all sorts of decorated cupcakes in flavors like triple chocolate, peanut butter chocolate, cookies and cream, cranberry orange, carrot cake, vanilla, salted caramel and more. It’s also a great place for hot beverages, breakfasts, lunch and afternoon treats, like gourmet sandwiches, wraps, salads and house-made soups.
“76 HOURS,” LARRY ALEXANDER
Pre-order, $18.19, www.blackstonepublishing.com
Ephrata native Larry Alexander is an award-winning journalist, author and historian, who has written books that include “The Footsteps of the Band of Brothers,” “Biggest Brother” and “Shadow in the Jungle.” His newest novel tells the gripping story of the invasion of Tarawa by U.S. Marines in World War II.
REDWARE POTTERY
Tiny plates, $10; small decorative plate, $18
Museum Store at Ephrata Cloister, 632 W. Main St., Ephrata
Local husband and wife potters Bob and Sally Hughes create whimsical redware pieces in the finest tradition. Their tiny plates are just the right size to serve as a ring tray, salt holder, spice holder or just for decoration. The designs include everything from sunny faces to reindeer to birds to spotted cats in earthy shades of grass green and butter yellow.
HAND-TURNED WOODEN BOWLS
$50 to $85
Museum Store at Ephrata Cloister, 632 W. Main St., Ephrata
Holtwood wood crafter Paul Luttrell transforms maple, cherry, walnut, pine and other woods from his property into hand-turned wooden bowls. Some are more rustic and rough hewn, while others are sleeker and more traditional.
GEMSTONES, GLOBES AND GEODES
Prices range widely starting at $15, $39 and up.
Black Cat Crystals Gift Shop,
14 N. Church St., Ephrata
What to give to the person who has everything? How about amethyst, garnet, jade, pink quartz, smoky quartz, tourmaline, turquoise, lapis lazuli, opal, topaz, carnelian, moonstone, agate, malachite, tiger’s eye and more. Learn about the meaning of each gemstone, and pick your favorites in crystal and globe shapes. The geodes have crystals hidden away inside.
LAURA THE COOKIE LADY
Half-dozen specialty cookies, $30; dozen cookies, $60
For award-winning cookies with holiday characters like the Grinch, Santa, Rudolph and Frosty, Laura the Cookie Lady has Christmas all wrapped up. The downtown location on East Main Street is used for order pickup. You will need to order your cookies first online at www.lauracookielady.com.
ELIZABETHTOWN
FRAMED SIGN
$22
Charlamay’s Trinkets & Treasures,
45 S. Market St., Elizabethtown
These framed pieces are made from decades-old wooden lathes that were used to spear and hang tobacco leaves. This was crafted by shop owner Abby Huber’s brother, Jan Michael.
SOY CANDLES
$15 or three for $40 on Small Business Saturday
Trade Faire, 3 N. Market St., Elizabethtown
These candles are made by Pennsylvania Soy Candle, a Lebanon company that shop owner Nicole Rosenberger started with friends but is no longer involved with.
ORNAMENTS
$9.95
Trade Faire, 3 N. Market St., Elizabethtown
These papier-mache bell ornaments were made in India.
STG (SAVE THE GIRLS) TOUCHSCREEN PURSES
$48 (larger yellow); $28 (cat and black purse)
Copper Fern on Market, 55 N. Market St., Elizabethtown
These purses have a clear plastic window for cellphone use. The idea behind STG (Save the Girls) is for women and girls to securely carry cellphones without putting them in their bras. A portion of the company’s profits goes to breast cancer research.
PLUSH BUNNIES
$28
Copper Fern on Market, 55 N. Market St., Elizabethtown
These cute critters are among an assortment of baby toys carried by this new shop.
MEN’S APPAREL
$25 (shirts), $24 (hats)
Copper Fern on Market, 55 N. Market St., Elizabethtown
Don’t forget your guy when you’re out Christmas shopping. Surprise him with these patriotic designs.
MY LITTLE PONY TOYS
$20 (pink), $18 (purple)
The Tatted Toy Guys Toy Emporium, 4 S. Market St., Elizabethtown
These adorable ponies are among the plethora of colorful characters that await children, and children-at-heart, at this eye-popping store filled with new and used collectible toys from yesteryear to today.
LEGO BUILDING TOYS
Avatar, $65; Hogwarts, $55
The Tatted Toy Guys Toy Emporium, 4 S. Market St., Elizabethtown
Clint Gibble, one of the “tatted toy guys,” displays these LEGO kits at the store.
SANTA FIGURINES
$70 (large), $28 (small)
WhirliGig Unique Boutiques,
206 S. Market St., Elizabethtown
These whimsical wooden versions of St. Nick were hand carved by D.L. Whittles.
GNOMES WITH TREES
Gnome, $27; tree, $27; small gnome with tree, $26
WhirliGig Unique Boutiques,
206 S. Market St., Elizabethtown
Plaids and stripes go well with holiday décor as demonstrated by figures, created by K&E Sarshalom, a mother-daughter team.
LETTER NECKLACES
$30
WhirliGig Unique Boutiques,
206 S. Market St., Elizabethtown
Give a gift personalized with an initial. These necklaces, with an easy front clasp, were made by Pat Gibble, a resident of nearby Masonic Village who creates under the name Creative Designs.
AROMATHERAPY WRAPS
$28
WhirliGig Unique Boutiques,
206 S. Market St., Elizabethtown
These aromatherapy wraps, by Scents of Serenity, can be used hot and cold to relieve aches and pains. And they’re washable.
WOODEN TOYS
$15 each
Cider Press Market, 206 S. Market St., Elizabethtown
What baby wouldn’t love this lion and zebra on wheels? It’s made by WMH Design, a vendor at Cider Press Market.
MOUNT JOY
SUCCULENT PLANTS
$9.95
Succulents by ShelNe,
45 E. Main St., Mount Joy
This mother-daughter team of Shelby Hilt and 9-year-old Nevaeh Hartman grow and sell a variety of succulents in decorative pots, along with other plants, in this newly opened shop.
SMALL OUTDOOR PLANTER
$34
A. Lane Living, 1 A. Market St., Mount Joy
This store specializes in outdoor poly furniture made from recycled plastics by an Amish manufacturer in Lancaster County. In-stock items are now 5% off.
INCENSE SMUDGE STICK AND ABALONE SHELL
Stick, $10.95; shell, $15.95
Moon Raven Alley, 65 E. Main St., Mount Joy
This smudge stick is bound with lavender and rose petals to facilitate cleansing.
ECO-FRIENDLY LAUNDRY DETERGENT
$11.99
Ladybug Suds N’ Scrubs, 67 E. Main St., Mount Joy
Shop owner Lisa Wilbert makes this laundry detergent, a big seller at her shop.
BAR SOAP
$6.99 each, buy three get one free
Village Soap Company, Kitchen Kettle Village
These handcrafted bar soaps are made by the village’s own soap makers. The store also features handcrafted foaming hand washes and laundry soap, bath bombs, body butters, hair bars and more.
GARLIC KEEPER
$36
Jakpot Ceramics, Kitchen Kettle Village
This richly glazed pot protects garlic from moisture and light. Keep on the counter because it does not need to be refrigerated. Available in other glazes.
CHARCUTERIE BOARD WITH MEATS AND CHEESES
$34.99
Aged & Cured, Kitchen Kettle Village
Food is always a welcome holiday gift. The large piggy wooden charcuterie board makes the perfect entertaining gift. Add locally made meats and cheeses and it’s a party. September Farms cheese, $10.99; locally made Aged & Cured shelf stable snacks sticks, $16.99 per pound.
KITCHEN KETTLE FOODS SNACK VARIETY BASKET
$59.99
Kitchen Kettle Village
Filled with an array of locally made food items, including peanut butter schmier pint, zesty salsa, pepper jam, mango salsa, horseradish mustard, pepper relish and handmade sourdough pretzels.
ALUMINUM WELCOME CARDINAL PLAQUE
$27.99, plaque; $16, large lollipop iron holder
Heritage Gallery Outdoor Art, Kitchen Kettle Village
Created by owner Marion Zimmerman, this decorative plaque gives a festive and welcoming feel to gardens, yards and porches. It fits easily into a locally made iron holder.
DEERSKIN LEATHER BELLS
$24.99
Deerskin Leather Shop, Kitchen Kettle Village
These bells are Amish made and crafted from harness leather bells. They make a fun and unique gift — hang on doorknobs for a Lancaster County doorbell.