Several local students graduated June 3 from The Janus School.
They are: Alexis Bagdon, Robert Blair IV, Aidan Jones, Colleen Klahr, Mark Laube and Owen Richards.
The school also held its senior awards ceremony. Following are the award recipients:
Steinman Citizenship Award: Aidan Smith and Grace Johnson.
Founders' Award for Demonstrated Leadership: Eidybeth Minaya and Lilah Baker Heron.
Douglas Atkins Scholar Award: Jazavier Phelps-Hines and Ashlar Johnston.
Motter Family Award for Creativity in the Arts: Alexis Bagdon and Isabella Ortiz-Towles.
David Newhouse Communication Award: Aidan Jones and Adalyne Frankfort.