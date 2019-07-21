They call it “reproductive rights”!
Are we to be thought fools?
All people have reproductive rights — the right to freely participate in the procreative act subsequently resulting in pregnancy.
However, that is not the right sought by all-too-many females and the Democratic Party.
Rather, the words are used to masquerade the true intention: killing the child growing in the womb, another human being who is the result of true reproductive rights.
It can be argued that the right to abort should be granted given the circumstance of rape, incest or physician certification that the life of the mother is in danger.
The Supreme Court, recognizing the above, ruled that unduly restrictive laws in the matter were unconstitutional. Importantly, also recognized is that while the state has a compelling interest in the health of pregnant women, it also has a compelling interest in the life of fetuses.
But today the state has yielded to the proponents of unrestricted abortion on demand. It has forgotten its obligation to protect the life of the child in the womb.
A plank in the Democratic Party platform calls for opposing or overturning any laws that impede a woman’s access to abortion.
It is a sad commentary that our society has gotten to such a point of degradation that it is willing to forego its own future — the next generation.
Perhaps the terminology “reproductive rights” used by advocates of abortion should be rephrased to accurately portray their true intent: “killing rights.”
Daniel T. Fritsch
Manheim Township