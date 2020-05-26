When COVID-19 closed the doors of the North Museum of Nature & Science, it seemed it also shut the doors on the museum’s Cosmic Bash, the biggest fundraiser of the year benefiting STEM education.
But in a time when technology and engineering, two STEM disciplines the museum passionately promotes, have become the cornerstone of online learning for Lancaster County students, the North Museum came up with a little STEM magic of its own.
"We are a small but creative and resourceful team, and we went to work immediately," says Andrea Rush, the museum’s CEO.
The result was “Bash the Pandemic,” a re-imagined virtual version of the event held May 16 that raised $115,000 for STEM education.
The live-streamed event featured a number of segments, including a first-ever screening of “The Information Matrix,” a short-form documentary hosted by actor Laurence Fishburne and featuring the North Museum and Dr. Roger Thomas, professor emeritus at Franklin & Marshall College.
A recording of the event is available at bashthepandemic.org, where an online auction remains open for bids.
The North Museum has been a part of Lancaster’s cultural tapestry for 67 years, with the mission of enabling the knowledge of nature and science by inspiring individuals, engaging communities and connecting organizations. That mission is more important than ever, Rush says.
“When you make a contribution to the museum right now, you’re multiplying your impact by supporting not just the museum but also equally supporting educators, parents and students with curriculum and resources they can use right now, when they need them the most,” she says. “Stepping up for STEM means so much more during this time period.”
For more information about this and all of North Museum’s now-virtual programs, go to northmuseum.org.