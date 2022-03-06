While COVID-19 and its multiple mutations have made many people more cognizant of their health, it has also made patients less eager to visit their doctor in person. Fortunately, virtual doctor appointments — called telemedicine — can be a safe, convenient and effective option.
The technologies surrounding virtual health visits have been around for years, but the pandemic added jet fuel to the supply and demand for telemedicine. Nationally, statewide and locally, the health care field stepped up to meet the unprecedented challenge, investing in secure, user-friendly platforms and training staff to dispense their expertise online and help their patients feel at ease. Insurance companies have waived restrictions on their telemedicine coverage during the pandemic.
Not surprisingly, major health care systems in Lancaster County report significant increases in telemedicine use during the pandemic.
“Although historically telemedicine was reserved for people in rural areas who do not have ready access to in-person care, telemedicine has provided convenient and safe care during the pandemic and I believe it should continue to be offered,” Dr. Brian Pollak, WellSpan’s medical director for connected health, wrote in an email.
Pollak said about 11% of outpatient visits use telemedicine, with slightly more women using it.
Dr. Vito DiCamillo, clinical director, corporate partnerships for Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, also saw an uptick in use. He noted a surge in telemedicine appointments in early January (coinciding with the highly contagious omicron variant), from the usual 5%-10% to 30% of all primary care appointments.
Penn Medicine implemented two platforms within two weeks of the start of the pandemic: On Demand, a virtual urgent care service available to the public and an internal platform available to Penn Medicine members. According to data, 68% of On Demand patients are women.
“Monday is the busiest day,” DiCamillo added.
In the beginning
Telemedicine started more than a decade ago with urgent care for stroke victims, where “every moment is golden,” said Dr. Salim Saiyed, UPMC vice president and system chief medical information officer.
With seven hospitals in the UPMC system, it wasn’t practical to have a neurologist at each site. Having one neurologist available 24/7 in a central location via telemedicine was the most efficient for patients and staff. The concept proved to be a valuable springboard for the COVID crisis.
Since the pandemic, Saiyed said, telemedicine use is up about 1,000%. When COVID-19 started, 80% to 90% of doctor appointments were virtual, then about 50% over the summer, and now 20% use telemedicine, he said, which is largely in step with national trends. UPMC has conducted about 200,000 telemedicine visits since March 2020, he said.
The top age group using telemedicine at UPMC is 51- to 60-year-olds, followed by patients ages 40 to 50 and those ages 60 to 70, Saiyed said. More women use telemedicine, likely because they are often charged with coordinating health care for the family, he said.
At Penn Medicine, the age group with the highest usage throughout the pandemic has been 30- to 39-year-olds, but DiCamillo added that all ages use it, even geriatric patients.
Data from WellSpan also showed that all ages are using video and telephone visits.
“The people who do video visits tend to be in their 20s to 40s and people who do telephone visits are usually in their 60s,” Pollak said.
Referring to video visits, Pollak said that it’s a population of “busy people” with responsibilities of young families, careers and aging parents.
“If telemedicine were not available to this population, my concern is whether they would take time to schedule an in-person visit, or potentially decide to forgo care,” he said.
Health choices
There are 24 specialties available through UPMC virtual appointments, from heart health to pediatric care to infectious diseases, sleep medicine, chronic pain, brain care and many more. Patients can make acute, urgent, on-demand and chronic care appointments.
But there’s always the option to see a doctor if needed, Saiyed said. UPMC provides satellite locations for in-person follow-up care, including blood draws, lab work and vaccines.
Recently, UPMC added a virtual diabetes boot camp to its online offerings.
“There’s a lot of touch points for care and checkups for patients,” Saiyed said.
The 12-week virtual program focused on diet, medications and education. “Seventy-five percent of patients that completed the program have much, much improved,” he said.
Another way to improve health care outcomes is through a post-hospital stay video program. A few days after discharge, UPMC patients do a telemedicine follow-up, to make sure they are doing well and taking medications.
“Outpatient medical wellness via video avoids coming into the office,” said Phil Witkowski, UPMC’s director of telemedicine. That is safer for all concerned.
DiCamillo of Lancaster General Health said most primary care virtual appointments were COVID-related, but telemedicine is also a popular choice for behavioral medicine — psychiatry and psychology — and consultations with specialists.
Coverage and care
Telemedicine appointments usually cost the same as in-person visits, and patients get the same level of care in a safe and convenient way. Insurers currently cover these virtual appointments.
But that could be a fly in the ointment, post-pandemic.
While experts agree that telemedicine is here to stay, “If it’s not a covered service, you will see patients face-to-face again,” said Dr. Charles Barbera, vice president, pre-hospital and unscheduled care, for Tower Health.
Ultimately, the future of telemedicine is up to consumers. “Patients may not choose an insurer that doesn’t cover telemedicine,” he added.
However, according to a July 2021 article in Healthcare Law Brief, “The ability of providers to continue to provide telehealth services at profitable levels depends on whether laws and regulations allow for it.”
The efficacy and efficiency of telemedicine is not in dispute. Once patients log on and get used to the platform, they are, by and large, satisfied with the interaction and the outcome — and the convenience. However, some patients get frustrated with their health care app and don’t like waiting — even on their couch — for an appointment.
“There’s a digital health gap,” Saiyed said, noting that lack of broadband or digital literacy can impact access to telemedicine.
UMPC has several centers, including at the YWCA, where patients can get assistance to securely access their doctor online, he said.
“The transient population can still access health care,” he added.
DiCamillo agreed. For Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, keeping care local and accessible to everyone is a high priority, he said. They, too, strive to provide “high-quality care regardless of socioeconomic status.”
The rapid increase in telemedicine use requires well thought-out strategies, Witkowski said. “We don’t want to leave any population behind and make the gap worse.”
Guarding privacy
Security and privacy are the top priorities for telemedicine providers, and they said they’ve made huge investments to make sure the platforms are safe. At UPMC, doctors and staff receive training for effective online interactions, including facial expressions and proper lighting so patients still experience those “warm and fuzzies,” Saiyed said.
Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health implemented “Webside Manner” training for its staff, with practical camera tips and the IT team providing the infrastructure for successful virtual appointments.
“We want to create clinical pathways similar to what’s in person,” DiCamillo said, adding they’ve increased providers during the pandemic and also during weather events so patients can still receive care from home. Even staff on quarantine still serve patients from home, as needed.
Tower Health demonstrated its commitment to patient care by forming a remote patient monitoring system, Barbera said. The innovative “community paramedicine” team sets up necessary health monitoring equipment in the patient’s home with wireless capabilities so doctors at the Reading Hospital can track their health and intervene if necessary.
The closing of the Jennersville Hospital earlier this year may impact people in southern Lancaster County (data is not in yet), but patients can still get in-person care at urgent care sites in Chester County, as well as telemedicine appointments.
Virtual care is an option for non-life-threatening issues like allergies, bronchitis, COVID-19 concerns, cold and flu symptoms, pink eye, rashes, sinus problems or urinary tract infections. The doctor can assess the symptoms and prescribe medication, which the patient can pick up at their pharmacy.
But sometimes, a trip to the hospital is unavoidable.
“We don’t want to provide the wrong level of coverage for convenience,” Barbera said.
As the patient answers questions on the website, they are directed to continue to a virtual visit, get fast-tracked to an immediate in-person appointment, or to call 911.
Technology platforms are always improving, and telemedicine is here to stay, Barbera said.
“It’s a way to streamline health care and keep people well,” he said. “We’d rather you didn’t need it, but if it can catch you before you need an ambulance, it would be worth it.”