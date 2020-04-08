When Tony Cicero Jr. woke up Tuesday morning and checked social media, he couldn’t believe what he saw — Pennsylvania's trout fishing season had opened 11 days earlier than expected.

There had been no prior notice that the season would begin Tuesday.

“It was a total shock,” he said, baffled by the surprise, which state officials hope will prevent the further spread of COVID-19.

Equally baffling, Lancaster County anglers said, are new guidelines in the announcement, especially one that says anglers shouldn’t travel longer than 15 minutes to visit area streams.

It has them wondering if trips further from home could lead to citations for violating state Gov. Tom Wolf’s stay-at-home order, which prohibits nonessential travel during the pandemic. Questions about the stay-at-home order sent to the governor's office Tuesday weren’t immediately answered.

“I don’t think it’s enforceable,” said Lancaster County angler Shawn Coe, who planned to travel far away from popular fishing spots. “I assume it’s going to be crowded.”

Still, State Fish and Boat Commission spokesman Mike Parker warned that guidelines should be followed.

“We advise that anglers take the recommendations seriously and act responsibly,” he said. “There is no exception to the governor’s order just because we’re fishing.”

Thinning the crowds

Parker’s comments were made in the days after stay-at-home order violation citations were filed by municipal and state police.

In the couple cases when citations have been filed by state troopers, they weren’t filed alone but in addition to other charges, state police spokesman Ryan Tarkowski said. In the one case, a woman was first pulled over for a taillight violation.

Tarkowski said he couldn’t imagine a citation being filed against an angler simply for traveling longer than 15 minutes.

Outdoor recreation is permitted under Wolf’s stay-at-home order.

Originally, April 18 was set as the statewide trout opener, an event that typically draws large crowds along popular rivers and streams. State officials hope Tuesday’s early start will thin those crowds, limiting exposure to the potentially deadly respiratory virus.

Officials have requested that anglers practice social distancing, which asks them to remain 6 feet apart.

Anglers also have been told to wear masks and limit fishing groups to family members who live in the same house. And they shouldn’t share fishing gear, state officials said.

“If another angler is in an area you intended to fish, move on to another spot,” they said.

To Lancaster County fishing guide Charles Enoch of Landisville, those guidelines sound fair.

“People trapped at home can get out on the river while practicing social distancing,” he said.

Cicero of Elizabethtown, another fishing guide, said he looked forward to taking his grandchildren out to catch trout. Now, he’s not sure that will be possible because of the restrictions on sharing equipment.

He also expects crowds still will be big over the next few days.

“Tomorrow or Saturday will be the day,” Cicero said.

Trout waters will continue to be stocked, commission officials said.

“To further discourage group gatherings, a stocking schedule and list of waters that have been stocked will not be provided to the public this season,” officials said.