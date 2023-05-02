Twelve of Lancaster County’s 41 townships have contested primaries this year: 11 for supervisor and one, in Elizabeth Township, for auditor.

Township supervisors have decision-making authority on a wide range of issues, including budgets and taxes, land-use policies and zoning ordinances.

RETURN TO VOTER'S GUIDE

Auditors monitor a township’s finances and in some cases set compensation for employees.

CONOY

REPUBLICAN BALLOT

Running for: Two six-year seats

• Joseph D. Goody

Age: 61

Occupation: Retired

• Steve Mohr

Age: 73

Occupation: Business owner

• Gina Mariani

Age: 62

Occupation: Self-employed

Incumbents: Mohr, Mariani

WEST DONEGAL

REPUBLICAN BALLOT

Running for: Two six-year seats

• John Rudy

Age: Did not provide

Occupation: Business executive

• Lindsay Norris

Age: 40

Occupation: Senior sales representative

• Eric W. Kreider

Age: 69

Occupation: Retired

Incumbent: Kreider

Endorsed: Rudy, Norris

WEST EARL

REPUBLICAN BALLOT

Running for: One two-year seat

• David Lapp

Age: 41

Occupation: Blessings of Hope chief executive

• Jennifer Prunoske

Age: 40

Occupation: Civil engineer

Incumbent: Prunoske

Endorsed: Prunoske

EDEN

REPUBLICAN BALLOT

Running for: One six-year seat

• Thomas Spring

Age: 36

Occupation: Parts sales

• David G. Rineer

Age: 62

Occupation: Retired from PennDOT

Incumbent: Rineer

EAST HEMPFIELD

REPUBLICAN BALLOT

Running for: Two six-year seats

• Thomas A. Bennett

Age: Did not provide

Occupation: Semi-retired

• Jesse D. Hersh

Age: 37

Occupation: Real estate agent

• G. Edward LeFevre

Age: Did not provide

Occupation: Retired

Incumbents: Bennett, LeFevre

Endorsed: Bennett, Hersh

WEST HEMPFIELD

REPUBLICAN BALLOT

Running for: Two six-year seats

• Donna Bushong

Age: 62

Occupation: Farmer

• Naomi G. Martin

Age: 64

Occupation: General assembler inspection

• Robert Munro

Age: 64

Occupation: Sales manager

• Barry Carter

Age: 62

Occupation: HVAC business owner

Incumbents: Munro, Martin

Endorsed: Munro

LITTLE BRITAIN

REPUBLICAN BALLOT

Running for: Two six-year seats

• Christy Krassenstein

Age: 47

Occupation: Administrative assistant

• Jerry Emling

Age: Did not provide

Occupation: Retired

• Mervin Ray Beiler

Age: 34

Occupation: Self-employed construction contractor

Incumbent: Emling

MARTIC

REPUBLICAN BALLOT

Running for: Two six-year seats

• Ryan Anastasio

Age: 49

Occupation: Engineer

• Ryan Fisher

Age: 32

Occupation: Insurance account representative

• Kevin Boyer

Did not provide any information about his candidacy.

MOUNT JOY

REPUBLICAN BALLOT

Running for: Two six-year seats

• Delmar J. Oberholtzer

Age: 39

Occupation: Farmer

• Calvin Brackbill

Age: 32

Occupation: Owns mobile DJ business

• Debra Dupler

Age: 60

Occupation: Commercial lender

Incumbent: Dupler

Endorsed: Oberholtzer, Dupler

PARADISE

REPUBLICAN BALLOT

Running for: One four-year seat

• Dylan M. Coleman

Age: 25

Occupation: Project manager for family farm

• Sam Beiler

Age: 51

Occupation: Self-employed

Running for: One two-year seat

• Allen Fisher

Age: 46

Occupation: CEO of Lapp Structures

• Keith R. Landis

Age: 47

Occupation: Truck driver

Incumbents: Beiler, Fisher

RAPHO

REPUBLICAN BALLOT

Running for: One six-year seat

• Randy Fox

Age: 53

Occupation: Truck driver

• Carl S. Hackman Jr.

Age: 59

Occupation: Community bank branch manager

ELIZABETH

REPUBLICAN BALLOT

Auditor

Running for: One four-year seat

• Dane Martin

Age: 36

Occupation: Manager

• James P. May

Age: 47

Occupation: Owns May’s Service Center

Incumbent: Martin (appointed)