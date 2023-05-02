Twelve of Lancaster County’s 41 townships have contested primaries this year: 11 for supervisor and one, in Elizabeth Township, for auditor.
Township supervisors have decision-making authority on a wide range of issues, including budgets and taxes, land-use policies and zoning ordinances.
Auditors monitor a township’s finances and in some cases set compensation for employees.
CONOY
REPUBLICAN BALLOT
Running for: Two six-year seats
• Joseph D. Goody
Age: 61
Occupation: Retired
• Steve Mohr
Age: 73
Occupation: Business owner
• Gina Mariani
Age: 62
Occupation: Self-employed
Incumbents: Mohr, Mariani
WEST DONEGAL
REPUBLICAN BALLOT
Running for: Two six-year seats
• John Rudy
Age: Did not provide
Occupation: Business executive
• Lindsay Norris
Age: 40
Occupation: Senior sales representative
• Eric W. Kreider
Age: 69
Occupation: Retired
Incumbent: Kreider
Endorsed: Rudy, Norris
WEST EARL
REPUBLICAN BALLOT
Running for: One two-year seat
• David Lapp
Age: 41
Occupation: Blessings of Hope chief executive
• Jennifer Prunoske
Age: 40
Occupation: Civil engineer
Incumbent: Prunoske
Endorsed: Prunoske
EDEN
REPUBLICAN BALLOT
Running for: One six-year seat
• Thomas Spring
Age: 36
Occupation: Parts sales
• David G. Rineer
Age: 62
Occupation: Retired from PennDOT
Incumbent: Rineer
EAST HEMPFIELD
REPUBLICAN BALLOT
Running for: Two six-year seats
• Thomas A. Bennett
Age: Did not provide
Occupation: Semi-retired
• Jesse D. Hersh
Age: 37
Occupation: Real estate agent
• G. Edward LeFevre
Age: Did not provide
Occupation: Retired
Incumbents: Bennett, LeFevre
Endorsed: Bennett, Hersh
WEST HEMPFIELD
REPUBLICAN BALLOT
Running for: Two six-year seats
• Donna Bushong
Age: 62
Occupation: Farmer
• Naomi G. Martin
Age: 64
Occupation: General assembler inspection
• Robert Munro
Age: 64
Occupation: Sales manager
• Barry Carter
Age: 62
Occupation: HVAC business owner
Incumbents: Munro, Martin
Endorsed: Munro
LITTLE BRITAIN
REPUBLICAN BALLOT
Running for: Two six-year seats
• Christy Krassenstein
Age: 47
Occupation: Administrative assistant
• Jerry Emling
Age: Did not provide
Occupation: Retired
• Mervin Ray Beiler
Age: 34
Occupation: Self-employed construction contractor
Incumbent: Emling
MARTIC
REPUBLICAN BALLOT
Running for: Two six-year seats
• Ryan Anastasio
Age: 49
Occupation: Engineer
• Ryan Fisher
Age: 32
Occupation: Insurance account representative
• Kevin Boyer
Did not provide any information about his candidacy.
MOUNT JOY
REPUBLICAN BALLOT
Running for: Two six-year seats
• Delmar J. Oberholtzer
Age: 39
Occupation: Farmer
• Calvin Brackbill
Age: 32
Occupation: Owns mobile DJ business
• Debra Dupler
Age: 60
Occupation: Commercial lender
Incumbent: Dupler
Endorsed: Oberholtzer, Dupler
PARADISE
REPUBLICAN BALLOT
Running for: One four-year seat
• Dylan M. Coleman
Age: 25
Occupation: Project manager for family farm
• Sam Beiler
Age: 51
Occupation: Self-employed
Running for: One two-year seat
• Allen Fisher
Age: 46
Occupation: CEO of Lapp Structures
• Keith R. Landis
Age: 47
Occupation: Truck driver
Incumbents: Beiler, Fisher
RAPHO
REPUBLICAN BALLOT
Running for: One six-year seat
• Randy Fox
Age: 53
Occupation: Truck driver
• Carl S. Hackman Jr.
Age: 59
Occupation: Community bank branch manager
ELIZABETH
REPUBLICAN BALLOT
Auditor
Running for: One four-year seat
• Dane Martin
Age: 36
Occupation: Manager
• James P. May
Age: 47
Occupation: Owns May’s Service Center
Incumbent: Martin (appointed)