RENOVATIONS THAT WON'T ADD VALUE TO YOUR HOME

Realtor Patrick Trimble offers this list of renovation projects that could end up costing you more than you’ll get back:

• Converting a bedroom into a walk-in closet: This is only practical if you have enough remaining bedrooms that it won’t affect your home’s value.

• Going overboard on built-ins: Built-ins can limit the flexibility of a room.

• Going over the top with murals: Some buyers may have difficulty seeing beyond such an extensive personalization.

• Investing in too much tech: Smart technology won’t add value to your home and may turn off buyers who prefer more traditional methods.

• Changing the garage into a gym: Garages and parking spaces are in high demand. Bricking up a garage door to create a space for gym equipment could seriously dent your profit at sale time.

• Growing a high-maintenance yard: While a good-looking yard attracts potential buyers, one that requires a lot of upkeep may turn them off.

• Ripping up the lawn: Buyers may not want a lot of upkeep, but they value their green space.

• Investing in solar panels: They are energy-efficient but usually have little impact on property value. Buyers may view them as eyesores, hard to maintain or a hindrance to future renovations.

• Overspending on a luxury kitchen: You can get a completely new look for less by replacing worn countertops and upcycling cabinets with new paint and handles.

• Building an entertainment room: A basement cinema or bar may seem like a cool idea, but those large, built-in fixtures may not appeal to a new buyer.

• Installing a swimming pool: Buyers may view pools as a hassle to maintain and a safety risk if they have small children.

• Overdoing the decking: Decking has lost some of its allure and may seem dated. A stone patio will stand the test of time and won’t require restaining.

• Going all out for alfresco: Unless you’re a barbecue enthusiast, forking over big bucks for a built-in grill or pizza oven is likely not a good investment. Even buyers who like it won’t pay extra for it.

• Fitting wall-to-wall carpet: Many people today prefer a mix of carpet and hardwood. If you do choose carpet and are planning to sell, stick to neutral shades.

• Replacing the roof: Consider it a once-in-a-lifetime job and not something to do for purely aesthetic reasons.

• Doing up just one or two rooms: A new bathroom could impress buyers, but if it’s next to an old-fashioned 1980s kitchen it will only highlight how much work still needs to be done.

• Installing invisible upgrades: If you’re selling your home soon, don’t waste money on improvements you can’t see. Concentrate on something buyers will notice, like new windows, which offer one of the best returns on investment.

• Covering up period features: Character features like a hearth, original wood flooring or ceiling roses could add to the value of your home.