East Cocalico Township police
THEFT
EAST COCALICO TWP.: Scott A. Stiles, 55, of Denver, was charged with theft of property lost or mislaid after he witnessed a Mikasa plate tamper, valued at $1,700, fall off a trailer on September 13 and took the tamper and sold it to another man for $400, police said. The tamper was recovered by police.
Northern Lancaster County Regional police
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
WARWICK TWP.: Amber Lynn Hart, 18, of Lancaster, was charged with disorderly conduct, criminal mischief and criminal conspiracy to commit criminal mischief for damaging a pick-up truck with spray paint and eggs, police said.
Mount Joy police
DUI
MOUNT JOY BOROUGH: Joshua Micheal Kester, 21, of Maytown, was charged with driving under the influence after crashing his car into a stone slab at 1:53 a.m. on November 9, police said. Kester’s blood-alcohol content was .136%, police said.
DUI, ENDANGERING THE WELFARE OF CHILDREN
MOUNT JOY BOROUGH: Ryan Scott Lighty, 36, of Elizabethtown, was charged with driving under the influence and endangering the welfare of children after he was seen driving recklessly almost striking the curb and pulled into a parking lot almost striking several pedestrians on November 10 at 2:14 a.m., police said. Lighty’s 13-year-old son was in the front seat at the time, police said.
State police
DUI
ELIZABETH TWP.: Jason Krauskop, 37, of Ephrata, was charged with driving under the influence after a crash that happened on November 2 on Clay Road, police said.
DUI
EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Eric Hess, 39, of Harrisburg, was charged with driving under the influence after police pulled him over for traffic violations near Good Drive and Route 30 West on November 14 at 1:55 a.m., police said.
HARASSMENT
PROVIDENCE TWP.: Jessica Erin Belczyk, 27, of New Providence, was charged with harassment after she slapped another woman in the face on November 3 at 1:42 p.m. at a residence on Truce Road, police said.