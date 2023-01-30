“My interest in this office stems from a career spent protecting the citizens of Lancaster County from crime. I feel strongly we must continue to have a safe and secure county. As a lifelong conservative Republican, a wife, a mother, a small business owner, and a police officer, I have the skills and values to restore the Clerk of Courts office to an effective, efficient organization. It is vital for the courts, police, crime victims, and citizens of Lancaster County that we do this.
"Unfortunately, failing to do so would also mean a continued political vulnerability for the Republican Committee.
"The Clerk of Courts office was long known for efficiency and effectiveness in the past. I personally experienced that efficiency as a member of the criminal justice system. I can work with the rest of the County team to quickly restore that reputation and to protect our community. Together we can show that the Republican committee continues to believe in good government. As a long time, team player I will be able to rebuild relationships both within the office and outside of it.
"I have the energy and willingness to be an effective Clerk of Courts. I also have all of the skills necessary to effectively and efficiently maintain accurate criminal records for both the courts and citizens of Lancaster County. I know what the office does. I understand the criminal justice system.
"I believe that by working as a team, the Republican Committee can again give the citizens of Lancaster County what they expect from us - good, effective, efficient, conservative government.
"I appreciate what the committee people do and I am very thankful for the high level of support that I have earned during the straw poll process.
"In response to Terry Christopher’s critical and negative comments - I do not know and have never met Terry Christopher. He is not a committee person so I do not know how he could accurately comment on me or my reasons for running.”