Pennsylvania Treasurer Joe Torsella said this month that he’s “proud” to announce a modernized online search for state contracts, but a recent report by LNP Media partner Spotlight PA found the database is still missing large, questionable contracts from state agencies.
A decade-old state law gives the public access to agency contracts worth more than $5,000 through the Treasurer’s online repository, called the Contracts E-Library. But an investigation published a year ago by The Caucus, a Harrisburg-based weekly newspaper published by LNP Media Group, found the taxpayer-funded service fell short of that mission. Some contracts were missing, while others were heavily redacted, even when they shouldn’t have been.
Just this week, Spotlight PA reported that the Auditor General’s office purchased $160,000 on guns and ammunition that it’s employees can’t legally carry, and that the contracts are nowhere to be found in the contracts database.
Torsella's statement this month lauding the site’s modernization, which was accompanied by a letter to state agencies, reminded agencies of their " statutory obligation … to submit this information autonomously." His department will be sending biannual reminders to agencies to submit contract data for public review, Torsella said.
But until the law is changed giving Torsella authority to compel filings by state agencies there’s little more he can do.