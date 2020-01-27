Kyle Zimmerman had been denied on breakaway chances twice earlier in Warwick's Central Pennsylvania Interscholastic Hockey League Viola Division showdown with Hempfield Sunday at Lancaster Ice Rink, but with 26 seconds left in a tie game, he raced behind the Black Knights defense while killing a penalty and had the puck on his stick on his stick with the game on the line.
"Their defensemen were pinching to get a goal late," Zimmerman said, "and I just took off."
Zimmerman faked a shot before making a move and scoring the short-handed goal that gave the Warriors an 8-7 win in their regular-season finale.
"We needed one," Zimmerman said of his last-minute goal. "We didn't want to take it to overtime when it would be (a 4-on-3 Hempfield power play). They have a good offense, so we knew we needed to score, and we did what we needed to do."
GOAL, Warwick. It's a short-handed go-ahead goal for Kyle Zimmerman, and it puts the Warriors up 8-7 on Hempfield with 26 seconds left. pic.twitter.com/oU0n8VWyGl— Tim Gross (@TimGrossLNP) January 27, 2020
The Warriors (10-5-2-1) faced adversity throughout a fierce final period that began with the teams tied, 4-4. They surrendered a pair of goals in the first 85 seconds but rallied with goals from Jack Evans and Zach Sheretzer. When the Black Knights (11-6-0-0) — featuring players from Hempfield and Conestoga Valley — regained the lead, the Warriors answered with a goal from Zimmerman, who punched in a pass from Evans with 1:46 remaining.
"We have a tendency to get down on ourselves," said Warwick coach Joseph Kyle, "and that's something I've been preaching in particular — Just try to stay positive."
GOAL, Hempfield. A Theodore Lountzis wrist shot from the point gives the Black Knights a 7-6 lead over Warwick with 4:51 to play. pic.twitter.com/lqwuHLDyhD— Tim Gross (@TimGrossLNP) January 27, 2020
With 1:06 remaining, the Warriors were assessed a major penalty for tripping when Hunter Deibler (two goals) collided with Hempfield's Elias Lountzis, who had registered four goals and an assist in the game. While killing the penalty, Warwick's Brady Zimmerman flicked the puck out of the zone, springing Kyle Zimmerman on the breakaway.
"I think they did step it up there," Kyle Joseph said, "as far as communicating and making tape-to-tape passes, which was good to see."
In a game that saw 15 goals, both goaltenders managed to make timely saves to keep the back-and-forth game within reach for their teams. Conestoga Valley's Joshua Griel finished night with 25 saves, including a pair on Kyle Zimmerman breakaways. At the other end, Cody Benjamin, in his sixth appearance as a goaltender, and his fourth start, made 19 saves.
"He comes in with a smile," Joseph Kyle said of Benjamin. "Even if he lets in a bad one, he stays positive. Some of the guys rally around him with that positive attitude. That helps everybody."
Warwick's Cody Benjamin flashes some leather to deny a He.pfield chance and keep the game tied at 2 early in the second period. pic.twitter.com/p8q3MiQtFz— Tim Gross (@TimGrossLNP) January 27, 2020
The win moved Warwick into fourth place in the Viola Division, ahead of Annville-Cleona (11-5-0-0), Hempfield, the Keystone Kraken (8-7-1-0) and Central York (8-8-0-0). The Black Knights have one game remaining — Friday against Annville-Cleona (8:20 p.m. at Regency SportsRink) — while the other teams have two. The top seven teams qualify for the Viola Division playoffs, which begin with a play-in game between the No. 6 and No. 7 seeds. Hempfield's coaches declined to comment after Sunday's game.