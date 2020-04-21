Zara Zerman, Mariah Wilson and Sommer Reeser all had solid seasons on the basketball court this winter, and Tuesday, the three Lancaster-Lebanon League players were rewarded handsomely for their efforts.

Zerman and Reeser, in Class 4A, and Wilson, in Class 3A, all earned Pennsylvania Sports Writers All-State honors. Zerman, Northern Lebanon’s electrifying senior combo guard, was named to the second team and Reeser, Lancaster Catholic’s senior sniper, was named to the third team. Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite’s junior multi-purpose threat, was named to the second team.

Sports writers from across the state nominated and then voted for the All-State teams. Donegal senior Kiera Baughman earned Class 5A honors on Monday; Zerman, Wilson and Reeser joined her in their respective classes Tuesday. The Class 2A and Class 1A honorees will be announced Wednesday.

Zerman averaged 21.6 points a game and drilled 52 3-pointers this season, helping the Vikings go 24-4 overall. In fact, Northern Lebanon was set to take on Reeser and Lancaster Catholic in the PIAA state quarterfinals before the season was canceled over coronavirus concerns.

Zerman, a Kutztown University recruit, was an L-L Section Four all-star and all-defensive team pick. She finished her career with 1,648 points, tops in program history and No. 2 in school history.

Reeser, who helped Lancaster Catholic go 27-3 overall, averaged 12.3 points and had a league-best 81 3-pointers when the season was canceled. Reeser was a Section Four all-star, and finished her career with 1,173 points and 236 3-pointers, most in L-L League history.

Wilson, who just last week made a verbal commitment to Towson University, paced the L-L in scoring this winter at 26.0 points a game, and she hit 36 3-pointers while earning Section Five all-star and all-defensive honors. Wilson will head into her senior season with 1,358 career points.

In Class 4A, Villanova recruit Taliyah Medina, who made a triumphant return from knee surgery to help Bethlehem Catholic to a 29-0 start and into the state quarterfinals, earned Player of the Year honors. And Forest Hills skipper Carol Cerere was tabbed as Coach of the Year after guiding the Rangers to a 26-1 start, the team’s sixth District Six title in a row, and into the state quarterfinals.

In Class 3A, Neumann-Goretti senior standout Diamond Johnson, who bucketed 31.0 points a game this winter, earned Player of the Year honors; the Rutgers recruit helped the Saints win 17 games and reach the second round of the state tourney. Meanwhile, Beulah Osueke was named Coach of the Year after she led West Catholic to the Philadelphia Catholic League and District 12 championships and into the state quarterfinals.

CLASS 4A

First Team

Mackenzie Amalia, Blackhawk, 5-5, Sr., 21.9 points per game

Kate Fitzpatrick, Middletown, 5-6, Sr., 25.6

Kylee Lewandowski, North Catholic, 6-1, Sr., 12.4

Timaya Lewis-Eutsey, Lansdale Catholic, 5-10, Jr., 22.4

Taliyah Medina, Bethlehem Catholic, 6-0, Sr., 14.6

Tess Myers, North Catholic, 5-10, Sr., 16.9

Second Team

Anajah Brown, Baldwin (Philadelphia), 6-1, Jr., 24.3

Lauren Charlton, Dallas, 6-0, Sr., 17.0

Emma Kuczynski, Tamaqua, 5-7, Sr., 23.4

Rachael Rose, Scranton Prep, 5-7, Jr., 19.8

Zara Zerman, Northern Lebanon, 5-9, Sr., 21.6

Lily Seyfert, Wyomissing, 5-8, Jr., 21.6

Third Team

Jhala Bray, McKeesport, 5-8, Sr., 18.2

Cecelia Collins, Scranton Prep, 5-10, Jr., 15.8

Christiane Frye, Central Valley, 5-5, Sr., 19.8

Sommer Reeser, Lancaster Catholic, 5-7, Sr., 12.3

Skyler Searfoss, Jim Thorpe, 5-7, So., 15.3

Corinne Washington, Quaker Valley, 5-11, Jr., 18.0

Player of the Year — Taliyah Medina, Bethlehem Catholic

Coach of the Year — Carol Cecere, Forest Hills

* Just one other District Three player joined Zara Zerman and Sommer Reeser on the list, and that’s Middletown sniper Kate Fitzpatrick, who popped in 25.6 points a game as one of the top sharpshooters in the Mid-Penn. Fitzpatrick is ticketed to play basketball and softball for Millersville University. … Rachel Rose is all-state for the third year in a row, and she helped Scranton Prep to a 28-0 start and a spot in the state quarterfinals. Scranton Prep was set to take on fellow unbeaten Bethlehem Catholic in the state quarterfinals. … Taliyah Medina earned her third all-state nod; she missed her junior season with a knee injury. … Blackhawk’s Mackenzie Amalia and North Catholic’s Tess Myers and Kylee Lewandowski are repeat first-team selections.

CLASS 3A

First Team

Jaye Haynes, Germantown Academy, 5-11, Sr., 16.7 points per game

Diamond Johnson, Neumann-Goretti, 5-5, Sr., 31.0

Kylie Lavelle, Riverside (Taylor), 6-0, So., 21.7

Brooke Lawyer, Delone Catholic, 5-9, Sr., 13.8

Destiney McPhaul, West Catholic, 5-8, Jr., 18.6

Moriah Murray, Dunmore, 5-8, So., 15.7

Second Team

Antonia Bates, Notre Dame (Green Pond), 6-0, So., 10.8

Denae Carter, St. Basil, 5-11, Jr., 13.0

Summer McNulty, Loyalsock, 5-8, Jr., 17.2

Cassie Murphy, Notre Dame-Green Pond, 6-0, Sr., 16.5

Jaylah Robinson, Mastery North, 5-10, So., 16.5

Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite, 5-9, Jr., 26.0

Third Team

Erika Dubosky, Panther Valley, 5-11, Jr., 19.4

Gianna Hoddinott, Delone Catholic, 5-9, So., 13.5

Jada Lee, Carlynton, 5-6, Sr., 14.5

Karly McCutcheon, Mohawk, 5-9, Sr., 17.2

Ciera Toomey, Dunmore, 6-2, Fr., 16.5

Maddie Vizza, Germantown Academy, 5-6, Sr., 13.0

Player of the Year — Diamond Johnson, Neumann-Goretti

Coach of the Year — Beulah Osueke, West Catholic

* Diamond Johnson was the repeat POY honoree, and she also was named Pennsylvania’s Gatorade Player of the Year the last two years. … Two other District Three players joined Mariah Wilson on the list, both from D3 champ Delone Catholic: Brooke Lawyer, the Squirettes’ lone senior starter, and Gianna Hoddinott. … Johnson, Dunmore’s Moriah Murray and Germantown Academy’s Jaye Haynes were repeat first-team selections.

