Cedar Crest had quite a day during Tuesday’s Lancaster-Lebanon League cross country championships.
The Falcon boys placed five runners in the top 10 at the Ephrata Middle School course to capture the team title.
A short while earlier, Cedar Crest placed second overall in the girls team standings, led by champion Gwyneth Young, whose 18:35.2 was nearly 23 seconds faster than second-place finisher Katie Locker of Elizabethtown.
“I came in and thought this isn’t going to be easy, saying to myself, ‘You can get the title, you have to work for it.’ I had that mindset,” Young said. “I wasn’t nervous. I knew (Locker) was going to be there. She is one of those competitors I am so lucky to have. She pushes me.”
“What I am proud of for her is she’s run fast times. She’s had PRs. Her PRs are at the top of L-L history. The times are impressive, but today she won a championship,” Falcons coach Brandon Risser said.
Northern Lebanon’s Gage Krall won the boys honors in 16:17.5.
Krall negotiated an extremely fast and crowded start by working his way to the front of the pack.
“They were bunched. There were runners to my left and to my right that I wasn’t used to seeing,” he said. “I knew if I pushed the middle part as hard as I could that I would have a good chance of taking it.”
“He studied it and focuses on every little part of what he should be doing form-wise and race strategy,” Vikings coach Tricia Schafebook said. “He has dedicated himself to this and he works very, very hard. He was mentally prepared.”
Renewed summer workouts made Krall ready for moments like Tuesday.
“The long runs got easier and the workouts got not as big as I remembered, so I felt myself doing more and going faster, going longer. So I knew this was going to be a good year for me,” he said. “I figured it out mentally, and in August I figured let’s go out and see what I can do.”
Led by Lily Williams, who was 10th overall, Hempfield won the girls’ team championship with 91 points, three better than the Falcons.
The Black Knights also had five boys in the top 17 to take second overall, including Evan Eshelman and Jack Mieszkalski, who placed fourth and fifth, respectively.
With that kind of success, it’s hard to fathom another school won, but this Cedar Crest squad is a dominating one. Tommy Bildheiser ran a 16:22.2, only 4.7 seconds behind Krall, for second. Luke Hinegardner (seventh), William Sheffield (eighth), Ryan Scicchitano (ninth) and Ryan Wolfe (10th) all placed in the top 10 for the Falcons.
“Hats off to Hempfield. They ran amazing. Fifty-six points wins this thing most years,” Risser said. “(We have) a special group. It starts with the leaders and captains that set the tone, bringing people together and doing things the right way.”
Graham Thomas of Penn Manor was third, only .3 behind Bildheiser.
McCaskey junior Arielle Breuninger was third and Warwick’s Anna Martin fourth in the girls’ race.
Locker was one of three Bears that reached the top six, joining Madeline Quinn (fifth) and Sierra Kapcsos (sixth).
“Going into the race, I didn’t know what to expect,” said Locker. “I was just going to try to stick with (Young) the entire time. I guess I kind of did for the first 2 miles. I know I still have districts and states to come and I am looking forward to doing better there.”