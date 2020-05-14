Young fans of the Philadelphia 76ers recently told the players how much they love and miss them. The kids recorded messages talking about who their favorite Sixer is and how they can't wait to see them playing basketball again.

Among the kids favorites were Josh Richardson and Furkan Korkmaz.

And the players responded.

Sixers rookie Mattise Thybulle said, "That's so cool," in response to a youngster telling him how much he likes the forward's Tik Tok videos.

A girl named Lindsay said to Sixers forward Tobias Harris, "You are my absolute favorite player." Harris responded with a video of his own telling the shocked fan what he's been up to during the coronavirus hiatus and that he's looking forward to meeting her.

Here's the video from the Sixers' Twitter account.