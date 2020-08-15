Remember when the PIAA was the bad guy?

All that success formula, transfer rule, boundary vs. non-boundary stuff seems like small potatoes now, doesn’t it?

You can argue with the governing body of Pennsylvania High School sports. You can question its judgment. Many of you will, endlessly and forever.

But after this summer unlike any other, you can no longer say the PIAA isn’t willing to fight for your kids.

It was only about 10 weeks ago that the office of Pa. Gov. Tom Wolf declared that high school sports “are permitted to resume in counties designated in the Yellow and Green phases.”

Not long after that, the PIAA’s Sports Medicine Advisory Committee recommended that fall sports begin as scheduled.

By mid-summer, return-to-competition plans and health-and-safety protocols were developed and approved by school boards. Athletes were voluntarily working out. The groundwork, in all areas, was being laid.

Then Wolf stopped the music by grabbing the phonograph needle and scratching it across the vinyl.

“Any time we get together, for any reason, that’s a problem, because it makes it easier for that virus to spread,’’ Wolf said, as he was wrapping up a news conference and in response to a question about spectators attending high school games.

“So, the guidance from us, the recommendation, is that we don’t do any sports until Jan. 1.’’

The PIAA, admittedly blindsided, pushed everything back two weeks and asked for dialogue and clarification from Wolf’s office. They got the first, in a meeting Friday, but apparently not the second.

PIAA Executive Director Robert Lombardi described the meeting, to the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review’s Chris Harlan, as, “uneventful.’’

“I’m a little disappointed that we didn’t get better answers,” Lombardi added.

In a press release published soon after Friday’s meeting, the PIAA expressed concern “that the Governor’s “strong” recommendation last week and comments in yesterday’s press conference were not based upon Pennsylvania sports-specific data and the recommendation has been perceived as a mandate by member schools.’’

The release also said the Governor’s staff, “repeatedly indicated this is a local school decision.”

Wolf’s press secretary, Lyndsay Kensinger, said Friday that, “The governor made his recommendation, not an order or mandate, for schools to postpone the fall sports schedule. The administration left the decision to the local schools and the PIAA.”

The remaining hurdle, a big one, is liability: Would schools be legally liable if athletes get the virus?

Lombardi asked about it at Friday’s meeting. Wolf’s people, “said they’d get back to us.’’

The answer will come from lawyers and perhaps even laws. That brings us to the Athletic Oversight Committee of the state legislature, which will meet with Lombardi, et al, Tuesday morning. That group seems pro-restarting sports, and not just because of general hostility to Wolf.

The PIAA directors meet Friday, three days before practices are to begin. At that point, the debate, if that’s what it is, will have to be over.

Correctly so. This is a little thing we like to call governing.

Wolf’s recommendation, his apparent problems with messaging notwithstanding, was appropriate. He has said, repeatedly and correctly, that this isn’t his call. It’s not his fault is anyone misinterprets that as a “mandate,’’ and restarting will not be defying him.

The PIAA covered all bases, waited as long as it could, but has not wavered.

Ultimately, local school leadership gets to make the call.

That’s how it’s supposed to be.