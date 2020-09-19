During the Civil War, President Abraham Lincoln suspended a fundamental constitutional right, the writ of habeas corpus, to allow military authorities to arrest individuals for mere suspicion of dissent or rebellion.

“If I be wrong on this question of constitutional power, my error lies in believing that certain proceedings are constitutional when, in cases of rebellion or invasion, the public safety requires them,’’ Lincoln said.

During World War II, President Franklin Roosevelt established internment camps in which Japanese-Americans were held in isolation entirely because they were of Japanese descent, in violation of much of the letter and all of the spirit of the constitution.

A challenge to the executive order made it to the Supreme Court, where it was upheld.

“Pressing public necessity," Justice Hugo Black wrote in the majority opinion "may sometimes justify the existence of such restrictions.’’

Throughout American history, federal and state and local governments have established emergency curfews, scuttled protests and otherwise suspended individual rights, temporarily, for a presumed public good.

In 2020, the emergency is an airborne virus that has contributed to the deaths of over 180,000 Americans.

In Pennsylvania and many, many other places, fighting against that emergency has compelled some temporary compromising of individual rights.

Against that fight comes Pennsylvania State Rep. Mike Reese, who asked the other day, “Who are Gov. Wolf, Secretary Levine – or anyone in Harrisburg - to dictate that parents and grandparents cannot attend a loved one’s sports event or activity?"

The right supposedly being trampled by Wolf, et al, is not one that can be found in the rhetoric of revolution. It is not one over which the Founding Fathers agonized.

It is the right to take the Eagles and lay the two-and-a-half.

This brings us a lesson of the last six months: You can mess with Americans over a lot of things - elections, public safety, a war effort, and all or most of our rights.

Don’t mess with sports.

We just want to play. We want to play so badly it’s startling.

The live entertainment industry, in America and elsewhere, has essentially been shut down for months. Nobody’s thrilled about that, but nobody’s writing laws to fight it, as Reese has done in Pennsylvania.

Nobody’s cutting corners of science or health or law or ethics to get Broadway up and running, or Taylor Swift back on the road.

Sports are, for better or worse, different.

I don’t know why, but I have a guess.

It is the only major area of human endeavor that deserves to be called a meritocracy. In sports, far more than in any other realm, good/better/best can be objectively identified. Winning and losing are absolute and thus undeniable.

It’s also an area where the above will be determined. On a schedule. As we have written before, it’s a way to measure time and structure memory.

In 2020 nothing makes sense. Simple truths about history or values or morality are neither simple nor even acknowledged as truths.

“It’s all politics,’’ is what people say when they don’t want you to know they don’t know anything.

Everything is open to interpretation, but open is a pliable word in this context, since you can be hated or even “canceled,’’ for your interpretation.

Sports is part of the fear and noise and also their antidote.

We need it more than we should.