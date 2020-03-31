On this date 50 years ago…

March 31, 1970: Joe Wysock of McCaskey and Neal Mitten of Lancaster Catholic accepted football scholarships to the University of Miami. Wysock was a standout linebacker for McCaskey the previous two years, while Mitten was an outstanding offensive tackle for the Crusaders. At Miami, the pair would join Manheim Township alum Gary Hollinger on the Miami roster.

Wysock went on to excel at Miami before playing for the New York Jets. He later returned to Lancaster County and had numerous coaching stops, most notably with Thaddeus Stevens, where he had four coaching stints. His final stop there lasted for 11 years as the Bulldogs’ head coach until his retirement from coaching after the 2018 season.