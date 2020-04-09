The Houston Astrodome, the first indoor major league baseball stadium opened on April 9, 1965. The venue, which was nicknamed The Eighth Wonder of the World, hosted the New York Yankees and the hometown Astros in an exhibition game that day.

Hall of Famer Mickey Mantle hit the first home run in the Dome. The Yankee slugger led off the sixth inning with a home run to center off Houston pitcher Turk Farrell.

The Astros, the Houston nickname that season changed to Astros from Colt .45s, won the game, 2-1

On April 12, Phillies power hitter Dick Allen hit the first Astrodome homer in a regular-season game. Allen' s two-run, third-inning homer off Astros starter Bob Bruce accounted for all the runs in the Phillies 2-0 win.

April 12, 1965 box score: Philles 2, Astros 0 via baseball-reference.com

Here is video with Mantle rounding the bases after his homer.

