Wyomissing came into Saturday’s District Three Class 3A semifinal-round showdown against Annville-Cleona with an unblemished record and a No. 1 ranking in the state.

The Spartans certainly played like a top-ranked squad against the Little Dutchmen.

Evan Niedrowski rushed for 162 yards and three touchdowns, Max Hurleman rushed for 126 yards and two scores, and host Wyomissing, the No. 1 seed, piled up 508 rushing yards in all and topped fourth-seeded A-C 62-28.

The Dutchmen, fresh off their first playoff win in program history last week, finished their season at 7-5 overall. Wyomissing, which will host three-time reigning district champ Middletown in the title game next Saturday, improved to 11-0 after a quarterfinal-round bye.

A-C cashed in on three long plays for touchdowns on Saturday: Quamir Parker hauled in a 75-yard TD catch from Junior Bours; Parker caught an 82-yard TD pass from Tyler Long on a trick play; and Caden Horning hauled in a 64-yard TD catch, also from Long on another trick play.

Bours added a 2-yard QB sneak for the Dutchmen’s fourth TD.

But A-C had no answer defensively for Wyomissing’s punishing ground attack, as the Spartans picked up 28 first downs, added 65 yards through the air, didn’t punt, and didn’t turn the ball over.

Wyomissing’s defense also held A-C 1,600-yard rusher Trevor Porche to 45 yards on 15 attempts, as the Dutchmen rushed for 102 yards in all and had just 10 first downs. The Spartans built a commanding 35-7 lead at the half, and Wyomissing scored on its first nine possessions in the game.

Parker caught three passes for 187 yards and Long completed all three of his passes for 152 yards for A-C.

